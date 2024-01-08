A bungalow by the beach in Sandwich: Renovated gem with roof deck at $839K

Living in a bungalow by the beach in Sandwich is a fine version of the Cape Cod dream. It's even better when the home has been meticulously renovated and offers stylish living within walking distance of Town Neck Beach, the Cape Cod Canal and the Sandwich Marina. There's even a roof deck with ocean views!

Priced at $839,000, the home features two bedrooms, one bathroom and 1,026 square feet of living space. Furnishings are included in the sale, so the house is move-in ready.

"It's fabulous and charming," said listing agent Jane Bodrie of Sotheby's International Realty.

Indeed, charm abounds throughout the cleverly renovated home. A large living/dining area provides ample room for gatherings, and a beautifully designed kitchen awaits gourmet creations. The use of space is artful, and the materials chosen for the renovation are lovely.

This renovated Sandwich bungalow is located near Town Neck Beach and the Cape Cod Canal.

"The outside space is also remarkable," said Bodrie, and that includes the awesome roof deck, a sweet patio and a fire pit. There's also an outdoor shower and a shed with power.

The home offers outstanding walkability to beaches, restaurants and more. First Beach, near the mouth of the Cape Cod Canal is about a third of a mile from the home. Town Neck Beach on Cape Cod Bay is about a half-mile from the house. Several restaurants near the canal are less than half a mile away and there's easy access to the bike and walking trail that runs alongside the canal.

The location of the home, less than four miles from the Sagamore Bridge, also offers tremendous convenience to folks heading on and off Cape Cod.

For those seeking a sweet slice of Cape Cod living, this bungalow by the beach offers simple elegance in a quiet neighborhood. If you like sunsets, swimming and watching boats in the canal, it may be worth a drive to Sandwich for a look-see.

House details for 8 Tupper Ave. in Sandwich

Address: 8 Tupper Ave., Sandwich

Price: $839,000

Rooms: two bedrooms, one bathroom

Square feet: 1,026

Lot size: 0.11 acre

Year built: 1951

MLS#: 22305147

Contact: Jane Bodrie, Sotheby's International Realty, 508-737-4915

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod house for sale in Sandwich: Bungalow near beach at $839K