Bunge Profit Tops Estimates as Crop Trader Weathers Downturn

(Bloomberg) -- Bunge Global SA said first-quarter earnings fell less than expected as the agribusiness giant weathers a decline in grain prices and tighter crushing profit margins across the industry.

Earnings per share shrank 6.7% from a year earlier to $3.04 in the three-month period ended March, the St. Louis, Missouri-based company said in a statement Wednesday. That compares with the $2.57 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The company kept its 2024 earnings outlook at $9 per share.

“While we are off to a strong start, we continue to have limited visibility into the back half of the year,” Chief Executive Officer Greg Heckman said in a statement.

Crop traders and processors, which over the past few years made huge profits off major harvest losses and disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now are being slammed by lower prices amid a rebound in global stockpiles and fading demand. An increase in soybean processing capacity in the US is also weighing on margins for meal and oil production, eroding profits for crushers.

The Bloomberg Grain Spot Index, which tracks futures for soybeans, corn and wheat, averaged the lowest since 2020 in the first quarter.

The downturn comes at a time when Bunge is seeking to expand and further diversify its operations through the proposed acquisition of Glencore Plc-backed Viterra Inc. The company said on Tuesday it expects the $8.2 billion deal to close in the middle of the year even as Canada’s antitrust watchdog has raised red flags over how the combination will impact competition.

Helping mitigate the decline, Bunge has benefited from its outsized presence in Brazil, where abundant soybean supplies have helped its exports from the world’s largest producer.

