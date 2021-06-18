U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

Bungie begins selling its official Destiny toaster

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

You can now buy a Destiny toaster to go with your future purchase of an Xbox Mini Fridge. Yes, we're getting another gaming-themed appliance and this one cranks up the zany dial to the max. As Bungie points out, the toaster actually toasts a Tricorn emblem onto your bread. Plus, it comes with a free container to house all your Destiny-themed sandwiches.

You can pre-order the toaster right now for $85 from the Bungie store and it will ship between this December and January, 2022. Fittingly, you'll also receive a free Destiny 2 in-game Burnt Edges emblem. As the toaster is a by-product of a charity event, 10 percent of your purchase proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 

Back in June, the Destiny community raised more than $800,000 for the pediatric treatment center, which specializes in cancer treatment and other life-threatening diseases. To help galvanize fans, Bungie offered to make a toaster if they hit a target of $777,777.77 (the developer has a thing for the number seven). Because nothing fuels a hungry bunch of gamers like the promise of toasted bread.

While the basic two-slice toaster is no match for premium smart and steam-based toasters, it's clearly meant as a bit of fan service. Destiny players often say "let's get this bread" when venturing for loot and even refer to the Jötunn rifle as a Toaster.

