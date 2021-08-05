Bunker Fuel Market | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The bunker fuel market is poised to reach 14.94 million tons during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download FREE Sample Report
The bunker fuel market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing global volume of seaborne trade.
The bunker fuel market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the expansion of marine fleets as one of the prime reasons driving the bunker fuel market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The bunker fuel market covers the following areas:
Bunker Fuel Market Sizing
Bunker Fuel Market Forecast
Bunker Fuel Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
BP Plc
Chevron Corp.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
Ocean Bunkering Services (Pte.) Ltd.
PetroChina Co. Ltd.
Qatar Petroleum
Rosneft Oil Co.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Total SA
Related Reports on Energy Include:
Global Compressor Oil Market- The compressor oil market is segmented by end-user (industrial machinery, oil and gas, power, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Food Grade Lubricants Market- The food grade lubricants market is segmented by product (mineral oil lubricants and synthetic oil lubricants) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
MGO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
HSFO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
VLSFO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
BP Plc
Chevron Corp.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
Ocean Bunkering Services (Pte.) Ltd.
PetroChina Co. Ltd.
Qatar Petroleum
Rosneft Oil Co.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Total SA
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/bunker-fuel-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bunker-fuel-market--key-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-reports-301347891.html
SOURCE Technavio