Bunker Fuel Market Size to Grow by USD 26.74 Million | 41% of the market growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bunker fuel market potential growth difference will be USD 26.74 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bunker Fuel Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our market analysis report on the "Bunker Fuel Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" covers complete analysis including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and latest trends and drivers.

Key vendors insights

The bunker fuel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global bunker fuel market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period due to the growing maritime industry.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • AP Moller Maersk AS

  • Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

  • BP Plc

  • Chevron Corp.

  • Eni Spa

  • Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte. Ltd.

  • Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • Glencore Plc

  • Global Energy International Ltd.

  • Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

  • Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

  • Marquard and Bahls AG

  • Neste Corp.

  • Phillips 66

  • PJSC Gazprom Neft

  • PJSC LUKOIL

  • Rosneft Oil Co.

  • SENTEK Marine Pte. Ltd.

  • Shell plc

  • SK B and T Pte. Ltd.

  • TotalEnergies SE

  • Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Product News and Vendor insights

  • Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.: The company offers bunker fuel products such as very low Sulphur oil under Marine oil. Under the downstream petroleum segment, the company focuses on the refining and marketing of petroleum products.

  • BP Plc: The company offers bunker fuel services such as Marine fuels.

  • Chevron Corp.: The company offers bunker fuel products under the Marine such as HDAX 9700.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download sample report

Parent Market Outlook

Technavio categorizes the global bunker fuel market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the bunker fuel market during the forecast period.

Bunker fuel market trend

  • Development of scrubber technology
    Shipping companies are increasingly adopting exhaust gas cleaning technologies, such as marine scrubbers to comply with the stringent emission norms. Marine scrubber systems remove most of the sulfur oxides and particulate matter from the exhaust gases released by vessels by spraying them with seawater or seawater mixed with caustic soda. The increasing installation of marine scrubbers, which is one of the critical bunker fuel market trends, will allow the use of high-sulfur bunker fuel and consequently, drive the growth of the market throughout the next five years.

Revenue-generating Regional Highlights

  • Europe

  • North America

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for bunker fuel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and MEA regions. The increasing demand for energy and growth in seaborne trade in the region will facilitate the bunker fuel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get sample report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends and Challenges influencing the bunker fuel market

Related Reports:-

Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

LNG-as-a-fuel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Bunker fuel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 26.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.99

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, United Arab Emirates, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AP Moller Maersk AS, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Eni Spa, Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Glencore Plc, Global Energy International Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Marquard and Bahls AG, Neste Corp., Phillips 66, PJSC Gazprom Neft, PJSC LUKOIL, Rosneft Oil Co., SENTEK Marine Pte. Ltd., Shell plc, SK B and T Pte. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 MGO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 HSFO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 VLFSO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.4 BP Plc

  • 10.5 Chevron Corp.

  • 10.6 Eni Spa

  • 10.7 Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • 10.8 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Marquard and Bahls AG

  • 10.10 Rosneft Oil Co.

  • 10.11 Shell plc

  • 10.12 TotalEnergies SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bunker-fuel-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-26-74-million--41-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301546215.html

SOURCE Technavio

