U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.50
    +11.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,989.00
    +80.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,125.25
    +42.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.90
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.02
    +1.34 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    -0.17 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.85
    -0.82 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7610
    +0.5800 (+0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,476.35
    +57.98 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.91
    -0.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.12
    -33.99 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Bunker Fuel Market Size Outlook [2023-2030] | Industry Growth, Share, And Trends Forecast Analysis Report

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Global Bunker Fuel Market to Witness Considerable Growth During 2023 to 2030; S&P’s Latest Product Offerings to Favor Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bunker fuel market size is likely to grow considerably in the coming years due to improved fuel quality, with a view to reducing environmental pollution and sea contamination. The market is likely to gain traction in the coming years, due to the soaring demand for bunker fuels from all parts of the world. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled “Bunker Fuel Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Fuel Grade (IFO 380, IFO 180, MGO/MDO), By Seller Type (Major Oil Company, Large Independent Distributors, Small Independent Distributors), By End User (Container Fleet, Tanker Fleet, Bulk and General Cargo Fleet), And Geography Forecast till 2030.”  Bunker fuel is the primary source of fuel for ships and is consumed in large quantities. The demand for bunker fuel is directly proportional to the growth of the shipping industry.

In recent years, the global bunker fuel market has seen a significant increase in demand due to the growing maritime trade and transportation industry. As the market continues to expand, various factors such as increasing regulations, environmental concerns, and geopolitical tensions are shaping the industry's future. In this article, we will discuss the current state of the bunker fuel market, the key drivers behind its growth, and the challenges it faces. We will also provide insights on how businesses can optimize their operations in this dynamic industry.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/global-bunker-fuel-market-100469

Key Companies Analyzed: Sinopec, Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., Bomin Bunkering, BP Plc, Bunker Holding Group, Chemoil Energy Limited, Exxon Marine Ltd., Gazprom Neft, Transocean Oil, Total Marine Fuels, Lukoil, and Petro China Company Ltd.

Market Highlights:

The growth of the shipping industry is not the only factor driving the bunker fuel market. Various other drivers are shaping the industry's growth trajectory. One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for low-sulfur bunker fuel. This has led to a surge in demand for low-sulfur bunker fuel, which is compliant with the new regulations.

Increasing trade activities across the world have led to the need for simplified measures and medium for transportation. Business trades carried through seawater transportation are gaining huge popularity due to their exceptional benefits. Fuel bunkers play a huge role in trade activities through ships and other carriers. Furthermore, advancements in fuel bunkers such as the reduction of harmful gases in the content of fuel have led to a huge demand for the product. The report identifies key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market, along with factors that have restrained the growth of the market in recent years.

While the bunker fuel market presents numerous opportunities, it also faces several challenges. One of the primary challenges is the volatility of oil prices. The bunker fuel market is highly dependent on crude oil prices, and fluctuations in oil prices can significantly impact the profitability of the industry. In addition, geopolitical tensions and regulatory changes can create uncertainty in the market and impact the demand for bunker fuel.

Another challenge facing the industry is the complexity of supply chain management. Bunker fuel is typically sourced from refineries and transported to ports, where it is delivered to ships. Managing this supply chain requires sophisticated logistics capabilities, which can be costly and time-consuming. The report has provided an in-depth analysis of how such regulatory compliances will impact the businesses of prevailing companies. Furthermore, the report also stresses on business strategies adopted by these companies and gauges the impact of these companies on the global bunker fuel market.

IMO-Compliance on Bunker Fuel Will Create Greater Adoption

In response to the impact of fuel residues and pollution on seawater, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has announced that it plans to upgrade the allowable sulphur content in bunker fuel. The IMO states that the permissible sulphur content in bunker fuel will be brought down to 0.5% from the previous margin of 3.5%. This will come around as a welcoming step and many companies will look to capitalize on the latest regulatory update.

The drop in sulphur content will allow and environment-friendly mode of sea-water commute, a major percentage of which includes trade activities. The advent of low-sulphur and highly efficient fuel will lead to a rising uptake among users across the world. Furthermore, price drops can be expected in bunker fuel due to the awareness through government initiatives and programs, aimed at preserving aquatic life and reducing pollution.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/global-bunker-fuel-market-100469

S&P Global Platt’s ‘Marine Fuel 0.5%’ Will Enable Growth

The global bunker fuel market will derive growth from new product launches. In the wake of IMO’s regulatory compliance update, several companies have come up with their patented bunker fuels, with the inclusion of various chemical compounds in combination with low sulphur content. Besides applications of bunker fuels in shipment carriage and transport, they are being used in offshore drilling purposes to enhance hydrocarbon uses.

Encouraged by the high demand, S&P Global Platt introduced the ‘Marine Fuel 0.5%’. The product was manufactured in compliance with IMO’s usage compliance. Fortune Business Insights states that this product will gain huge popularity and an increase in adoption will have a positive impact on the global bunker fuel market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/global-bunker-fuel-market-100469

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Global Bunker Fuel Market Research Report 2023-2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East and Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2030)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Bunker Fuel Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Bunker Fuel Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Bunker Fuel Market

4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Bunker Fuel Market-Segmentation by Type
6 Global Bunker Fuel Market-Segmentation by Application

7 Global Bunker Fuel Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

9 Global Bunker Fuel Market-Segmentation by Geography

9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa

15 Future Forecast of the Global Bunker Fuel Market from 2023-2030

15.1 Future Forecast of the Global Bunker Fuel Market from 2019-2030 Segment by Region
15.2 Global Bunker Fuel Production and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2019-2030)
15.3 Global Bunker Fuel Consumption and Growth Rate Forecast by Application (2019-2030)

16 Appendix
16.1 Methodology
16.2 Research Data Source

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/global-bunker-fuel-market-100469

Read Related Insights:

Industrial Gases Market Share and regional forecast 2023-2028

Energy as a Service Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2023-2028

Circuit Breaker Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are likely to move capacity out of the country far faster than many observers anticipate to pre-empt fallout from escalating Beijing-Washington tensions, according to one of the US company’s most important partners.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mas

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • Analysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

    After a frenzied rush by electric vehicle makers to secure raw materials over the past two years, which drove prices for lithium carbonate up more than six-fold and spodumene up nearly ten-fold, the bubble has burst. The turning point for lithium prices came late last year as electric vehicle demand in China slowed sharply ahead of Beijing's planned halt to subsidies for the $87 billion industry, the world's biggest and fastest growing. The slide steepened, analysts say, as investors were spooked by a drop in China's January electric vehicles sales and by CATL's discount terms, which included an assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve.

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Older Americans increasingly struggling to save for retirement

    "The benchmarks move as I get older," one man told CBS News. Now, his goal is to retire at 70 and then "look for something part-time afterward."

  • Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You?

    As you approach retirement age, you may be wondering what to do with the money in your retirement plan. In particular, you want to make sure you're not losing money due to pesky fees and don't want your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil rises on China growth hopes

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, erasing the previous session's losses, as hopes for a solid economic rebound in China offset worries about further U.S. interest rate hikes dragging on consumption in the world's biggest economy. Brent crude futures for April, due to expire on Tuesday, were up by 87 cents, or 1.1%, to $83.32 per barrel by 1059 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.6%, to $76.89 a barrel.

  • Coca-Cola-Owned Brand Expands Its Bold Take On a Novel Drink

    A Coca-Cola subsidiary is launching new unique beverages to expand the cola giant's variety of drinks.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices remaining volatile, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and CDE are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Palantir joins growing list of tech companies announcing layoffs

    Palantir is the latest company in the layoffs spotlight. Here’s a list of other companies making job cuts.

  • Ireland’s energy crisis threatens blackouts

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • The Easy Way You Can Boost Your 401(k) By 8% Right Now

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • World’s Biggest Chemical Firm Says China Demand Yet to Recover

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.The world’s biggest chemicals maker said profit margins would remain tight with the Chinese market yet to recover and the global economic downturn weakening

  • These are the 7 most in-demand skills for finding a new job with a fat paycheck

    Employers are looking for candidates with these high-income skills.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over $500 million ‘South Park’ deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

  • Global Miners Gear Up for Energy Transition With Deals and Investments

    ADELAIDE, Australia—Global miners are spending billions of dollars on deals and raising budgets for new projects in a bet on the energy transition, changing course from a decadelong focus on shareholder payouts. BHP Group , the world’s biggest miner by market value, is close to completing its biggest acquisition since 2011 with copper-and-gold miner OZ Minerals recommending its shareholders vote in favor of the more-than $6 billion bid. Two months ago, Rio Tinto PLC bought out minority shareholders in Canada-listed Turquoise Hill Resources in a $3.1 billion deal to get more exposure to a giant copper deposit in Mongolia.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive a European Union antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • TD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank said Monday it agreed to pay more than $1.2 billion to settle a lawsuit by investors claiming it aided R. Allen Stanford’s $7 billion Ponzi scheme more than a decade ago.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break