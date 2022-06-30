U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,785.38
    -33.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.43
    -253.88 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.74
    -149.16 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.01
    -3.77 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.49 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0488
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0054 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7300
    -0.8150 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,887.78
    -1,401.80 (-6.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.82
    -26.65 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Bunker Hill Announces Appointment of Dr. Mark Cruise as Independent Non-Executive Director

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bunker Hill Mining Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BHLL
Bunker Hill Mining Corporation
Bunker Hill Mining Corporation

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR, OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce that Dr. Mark Cruise has been appointed to its Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Wayne Parsons.

Richard Williams, Executive Chairman, commented: “I am excited and very proud to welcome Dr. Mark Cruise to the Board of Directors of Bunker Hill. A highly respected career geologist and company builder, his technical expertise, extensive professional network, and track record of growing mid-tier mining companies add essential strategic capabilities to our Board as we start to look beyond the restart the mine towards ways to create new value from investment in exploration and external growth opportunities. We are very lucky to have him join us.

But it is with a heavy heart that all of us at Bunker Hill bid farewell to the redoubtable Wayne Parsons, whose consistent passion, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit, as both Board Member and CFO, has been invaluable to the early-stage turnaround management of the business.”

APPOINTMENT OF DR. MARK CRUISE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Dr. Cruise is a professional geologist with over 27 years of international mining experience, in Europe, the Americas and Africa. A former polymetallic commodity specialist with Anglo American plc, Dr. Cruise founded and was Chief Executive Officer of Trevali Mining Corporation. Under his leadership, the company grew from an initial discovery into a top-ten global zinc producer with operations in the Americas and Africa. He has previously served as Vice President Business Development and Exploration, COO and CEO for several TSX, TSX-Venture and NYSE-Americas listed exploration and development Companies. Mark has Served on 9 Public Company Boards over 14 years for TSX-V; TSX and NYSE-Americas listed Exploration, Development and Producing Companies with market capitalizations ranging from tens of millions to in-excess of US$1 billion.

Mr. Wayne Parsons is a mining finance entrepreneur who served as Bunker Hill’s CFO between May 2019 and January 2021, stepping up to be a key Non-Executive Board Director thereafter. He leaves the Board and the Company effective June 30, 2022 but will remain close to the Company as both a supportive shareholder and friend.

“Now that our business is focused fully upon the technical aspects of restarting and developing the mine’s potential, I am delighted to hand over my governance responsibilities to Dr. Mark Cruise whose technical expertise and experience are vital for this stage of the company’s development,” said Mr. Parsons. “This is indeed a very exciting moment for all our shareholders.”

INVESTMENT IN A PARTNERSHIP CULTURE – SHARE-BASED BONUS AWARDS

The Company is delighted to report that it has awarded 1,218,000 Units of the Company as a one-time bonus to 26 Idaho-based personnel in recognition of significant and special contributions made towards the restart of the Bunker Hill Mine, including underground rehabilitation and development, infrastructure improvements, geology, and environmental and community initiatives. In addition to recognizing their extraordinary efforts at a challenging and foundational time, this also represents the first step along a path designed to build a distinctive performance-focused ‘ownership culture’ within the Company.

“Our ability to maximize the value contained within the Bunker Hill mine is directly related to the performance-focused partnership that we are building with our Silver Valley contractors and personnel,” said Sam Ash, CEO of the Company. “We do not take that of them for granted and believe it is vital that they can share in the very special opportunity that is being created here. This is just one small first step on the path to achieving that.”

Each Unit is comprised is comprised of one common share and one warrant to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of CAD 0.37 per common share until April 1, 2025.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based leadership the Bunker Hill Mining Corp, intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American precious-metal assets with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

For additional information contact:

David Wiens, CFA
CFO & Corporate Secretary
+1 208 370 3665
ir@bunkerhillmining.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information’ in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s intentions regarding: its objectives, goals or future plans and statements; closing the Stream as described herein with SRSR; the financing package with SRSR being sufficient for the purposes described herein; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing, whether dilutive or non-dilutive; the Company’s ability to progress detailed engineering of the Bunker Hill Mine; the Company’s ability to complete the underground decline, the demobilization of the Pend Oreille mill, and further engineering optimization in preparation for the mine restart; the Company’s ability to restart production at the Bunker Hill Mine; and the completion of a pre-feasibility study and the timing thereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the ability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the Company’s ability to restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine and the risks of not basing a production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, resulting in increased uncertainty due to multiple technical and economic risks of failure which are associated with this production decision including, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study, such as applying economic analysis to resources and reserves, more detailed metallurgy and a number of specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental and community impacts and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit with no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved; failure to commence production would have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations; failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and future profitability; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inability of the Company to budget and manage its liquidity in light of the failure to obtain additional financing, including the ability of the Company to complete the payments to the U.S. EPA pursuant to the terms of the agreement to acquire the Bunker Hill Mine; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; the cost, timing and ability to implement ESG initiatives which may not be technically successful or economically viable; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t G

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • 3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Begging to Be Bought

    After benefiting from years of outsize gains, many companies have turned to stock splits to make shares appear more affordable. Stock splits do not directly add to shareholder wealth. This increased interest could give an added boost to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were tasting like a day-old cup of coffee in morning trading, with the stock falling 7.2% at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, though there was no company-specific news to drive the movement. The drive-thru coffee shop's stock fell sharply after the company released its earnings report in May over concern about inflation's impact on its business. Over a quarter of the coffee slinger's shares outstanding are sold short as of the latest report in June, and meme-stock traders are known to favor such situations in hopes of triggering a short squeeze by piling into the stock.

  • Nio Stock Dips After Short-Seller Attack: Should You Worry?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is down this week after a short-seller attack. In Nio's case, Grizzly Research alleges the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer used an "audacious scheme" to inflate its revenue and profitability, even likening it to the Valeant Pharmaceuticals scandal in which the company was found guilty of using related-party transactions to boost sales. The third party that Grizzly Research is referring to is linked to Nio's popular battery program, which is a major competitive advantage.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Micron Stock Is Sliding. The Outlook Disappointed.

    Memory-chip maker Micron said fiscal-fourth-quarter results will come up short. Demand for PCs and smartphones is softening, and could hurt prices for DRAM and NAND chips.

  • Micron Shares Slump on Muted Sales Forecast

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology issued a subdued revenue outlook, spooking investors even as it reported a strong rise in earnings for its latest quarter. “Recently, the industry demand environment has weakened, and we are taking action to moderate our supply growth” in coming quarters, Chief Executive said in a statement, adding that he was still confident about long-term demand for memory and storage. Micron which makes data-storage and memory chips for computers and smartphones, had enjoyed a major upswing in sales and profit during the pandemic, benefiting from surging demand for electronics amid the work-from-home shift.

  • Stocks could drop 50%, Nouriel Roubini argues. Things will get much worse before they get better.

    The global economy may get the worst of the 1970s and the Great Recession: A stagflationary debt crisis that would confound central banks and fiscal authorities

  • Walgreens earnings top estimates, sales drop 4.2%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • 2 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    In fact, since hitting their respective highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen into correction territory, down 15%, while both the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, down 20% and 30%, respectively. The wild volatility and rapid market declines have weighed on investor sentiment this year. As the Nasdaq has fallen, it has taken a number of impressive growth stocks down with it, creating incredible deals in the process.

  • Why Carvana Stock Popped, Then Retreated Today

    Shares of the online car-selling company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) spiked this morning following a positive note from an analyst. JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones resumed coverage of the company and put a $35 price target on its stock. Jones said in an investor note that Carvana has enough cash and a strong value proposition and that despite recent negative press the company still has lots to offer automotive consumers -- including a large selection and positive buying experience -- according to The Fly.

  • Stocks slide to close worst first half in 52 years: S&P 500 plunges 20.6% YTD, 8.4% in June

    US stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the major averages on track to post steep declines for the month of June and first half of 2022 as concerns over heightened inflation and the prospects of a recession weighed on risk assets.

  • Palo Alto Networks Is Almost Profitable. Its Stock Is Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says.

    The security software company is nearing GAAP profitability, Morgan Stanley predicts. Inclusion in the S&P 500 could follow.