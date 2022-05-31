Bunker Hill Announces Receipt for Final Short-Form Canadian Prospectus and Effectiveness of US Registration Statement for Special Warrant Offering

Bunker Hill Mining Corporation

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce that the Company received a receipt today from the Ontario Securities Commission for its final short-form Canadian prospectus (the "Prospectus") qualifying the distribution of the common stock of the Company ("Common Shares") and common stock purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants") issuable upon exercise of the special warrants of the Company ("Special Warrants") that were issued on April 1, 2022. The Company is also pleased to announce that it received notice from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that its Form S-1 has been declared effective as of May 27, 2022.

As a result of obtaining the receipt for the Prospectus and the declaration of effectiveness for the Form S-1, each unexercised Special Warrant will be automatically exercised into one Common Share and one Warrant on June 3, 2022 without further action on the part of the holders. Each Warrant, when issued, shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.37 until April 1, 2025. A copy of the Prospectus is available under Bunker Hill's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based leadership the Bunker Hill Mining Corp, intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American mining assets with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "will", "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward‐looking statements and information regarding the exercise of the Special Warrants.

These forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward‐looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information as the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the automatic exercise of the Special Warrants.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risk and uncertainty is not exhaustive. Additional information on this and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in the Company's annual information form and Prospectus and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

For additional information contact:

David Wiens, CFA

CFO & Corporate Secretary

+1 208 370 3665

ir@bunkerhillmining.com



