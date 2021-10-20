U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,332.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,383.00
    -15.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    -0.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.50
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1652
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3810
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5640
    +0.2040 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,980.16
    +1,487.06 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,482.07
    +18.72 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,308.40
    +92.88 (+0.32%)
     

Buoyant Global M&A Market Sees Deal Values in First Half of 2021 More Than Double Those of the Same Period in 2020

·5 min read

Economic Recovery and Increased Business Confidence Lead to Strong Momentum in Global M&A Activity

Media, Entertainment, Energy, and Utilities Sectors Show Strongest Deal Flow

Divestitures Can Create Significant Value for Both Buyers and Sellers

Carve-Outs Can Be Complex and Costly, but Those Who Get Them Right Are Rewarded

MUNICH, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a dip during the COVID crisis, M&A deals have soared in volume and value in 2021. The positive outlook is set to continue too, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in collaboration with Professor Sönke Sievers of Paderborn University. The report, Mastering the Art of Breaking Up, is being released today.

Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)

This 18th annual analysis of the M&A landscape is based on BCG's M&A database of more than 840,000 deals covering the period January 1980 to June 2021. It finds that deal value and the number of deals fell by 13.2% and 8.3%, respectively, in 2020 compared with the previous year. Both deal values and deal volumes recovered strongly in the first half of 2021, with deal values 136% higher and deal volumes up 32% compared to the same period in 2020. North America led the way, with deal values at a record high in the first half of this year, while the media and entertainment and energy and utilities sectors showed the strongest deal flow through mid-September.

The report forecasts a continuing favorable environment for M&A activity, driven by factors including the ongoing uptick in economic activity and an abundance of capital on the M&A demand side, including record levels of dry powder in the private equity and venture capital space. This is accompanied by a rise in the number of "special-purpose acquisition companies" that are entering the market seeking sizeable acquisition targets.

"M&A activity in the first half of this year has reached one of the highest levels we have seen over the past decade, comparable to the levels of 2007 or 2001, and the trend is continuing though the second half of this year," said Jens Kengelbach, a BCG managing director and senior partner, the firm's global head of M&A, and a co-author of the report. "With the right mix of trends favoring a continuation of today's robust market, the time is now ripe for corporate sellers to capture significant value in the space."

Divestitures create substantial value

The report looks at two measures to track value creation on the back of divestitures. Cumulative abnormal returns (CAR) around the announcement date showed that deal announcements were well received for both buyers and sellers. Sellers' CARs reached the highest median this century, at 0.7% in 2020-2021, and buyers' CARs, often negative in recent years, also turned positive in the first half of 2021. Relative total shareholder returns (RTSR), which measure outperformance or underperformance of a seller's value creation compared with its benchmark index during the two years after a divestiture, have been rising from 1.5% for deals announced in 2014 to 4.0% in 2019, indicating that periodic portfolio reshufflings and divestitures of non-core assets can create substantial value for shareholders.

Getting carve-outs right is essential

A necessary step before divestitures, carve-outs can be complex and costly. The report finds that more than 50% of carve-outs larger than $300 million require longer-term support in the form of transitional service agreements with their former parent company. Costs typically range from approximately 1% to 5% of the divested business's revenues, but can reach as much as 13% of revenues in large and complex deals, especially in the pharma space. The top three reasons why carve-outs fail are unclear strategic design, capacity constraints and loss of critical talent, and a mismatch between sellers' design plans and buyers' integration needs.

"Especially in today's favorable environment, we see an increasing number of assets coming to market that had been heavily integrated with their former parent company," said Georg Keienburg, a BCG managing director and partner and a co-author of the report. "This type of carve-out requires significant pre-work, including clear guidance on separation budgets, the future target operating model, and a value creation roadmap, to make them successful."

A copy of the report can be downloaded here.

To arrange an interview with one of the authors, please contact Eric Gregoire at +1 617 850 3783 or gregoire.eric@bcg.com.

About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buoyant-global-ma-market-sees-deal-values-in-first-half-of-2021-more-than-double-those-of-the-same-period-in-2020-301404154.html

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Recommended Stories

  • Oilfield Service Providers: Halliburton Earnings In Line, But HAL Sees Long 'Upcycle' As Crude Prices Soar

    Halliburton earnings jumped, but were only in line. Rival oil service providers Schlumberger and Baker Hughes report this week as oil prices soar.

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Shares Trounced the Market Today

    The healthcare giant recorded healthy growth in all three of its business segments and raised its guidance.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.