Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.183

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) will pay a dividend of £0.183 on the 26th of January. This takes the annual payment to 4.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Burberry Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Burberry Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 19.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.29 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.628. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.0% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

We Could See Burberry Group's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Burberry Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.9% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Burberry Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Burberry Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Burberry Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Burberry Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

