Burberry Group's (LON:BRBY) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.183

The board of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has announced that the dividend on 26th of January will be increased to £0.183, which will be 11% higher than last year's payment of £0.165 which covered the same period. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.9%.

Burberry Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Burberry Group's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 22.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.29 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.61. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.7% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

We Could See Burberry Group's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Burberry Group has grown earnings per share at 9.9% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Burberry Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Burberry Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Burberry Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Burberry Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

