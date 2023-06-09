Burckhardt Compression Holding AG Just Beat Revenue By 6.3%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN) just kicked off its latest annual results with some very strong numbers. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 6.3% to hit CHF830m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at CHF20.64, some 4.4% above whatthe analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Burckhardt Compression Holding

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Burckhardt Compression Holding from five analysts is for revenues of CHF1.01b in 2024 which, if met, would be a sizeable 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 22% to CHF25.08. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CHF854.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF22.81 in 2024. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved after the latest results, with a solid increase in revenue and a slight bump in earnings per share estimates.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of CHF588, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Burckhardt Compression Holding analyst has a price target of CHF630 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF550. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Burckhardt Compression Holding's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 22% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Burckhardt Compression Holding is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Burckhardt Compression Holding's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Burckhardt Compression Holding. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Burckhardt Compression Holding going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Burckhardt Compression Holding that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here