Is Burckhardt Compression Holding AG's (VTX:BCHN) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Burckhardt Compression Holding's (VTX:BCHN) stock increased significantly by 6.3% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Burckhardt Compression Holding's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Burckhardt Compression Holding is:

32% = CHF78m ÷ CHF247m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.32 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Burckhardt Compression Holding's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Burckhardt Compression Holding has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 17% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Burckhardt Compression Holding's exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Burckhardt Compression Holding's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 3.6% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Burckhardt Compression Holding is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Burckhardt Compression Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Burckhardt Compression Holding is 49%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 51%. So it seems that Burckhardt Compression Holding is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Burckhardt Compression Holding has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 54% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Burckhardt Compression Holding's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 29% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Burckhardt Compression Holding's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

