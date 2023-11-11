Burckhardt Compression Holding (VTX:BCHN) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN) share price is up 68% in the last three years, clearly besting the market decline of around 2.7% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 4.3% in the last year , including dividends .

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Burckhardt Compression Holding investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Burckhardt Compression Holding achieved compound earnings per share growth of 24% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 19% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Burckhardt Compression Holding the TSR over the last 3 years was 78%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Burckhardt Compression Holding shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 4.3% over one year. That's including the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 12% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Burckhardt Compression Holding .

