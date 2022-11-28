U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.62
    -34.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,081.51
    -265.52 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.87
    -85.49 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.82
    -21.38 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.23
    +0.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    -11.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    20.99
    -0.44 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    -0.0024 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7020
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0063 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8200
    -0.2800 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,284.90
    -251.09 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.15
    +1.86 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Service Bureau Accelerator Seeks to Become the Biggest Provider of Assistance to Electronic Return Originators

Service Bureau Accelerator
·4 min read

Houston, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas -

Service Bureau Accelerator, a company based in Houston, TX, has announce their initiative to become the biggest Service Bureau Provider by offering transparency and helping Electronic Return Originators (ERO) grow their business. EROs are authorized IRS e-file providers whose service is to originate the electronic submission of tax returns to the IRS. They act as the first point of contact for most taxpayers when filing a return using an IRS e-file. Service Bureau Accelerator promotes the growth of EROs within the tax industry by empowering them to increase their revenue, not just in their current business but also in hidden niches within the tax industry. Ross Farnsworth, Head Sales Coach for Service Bureau Accelerator, says, “We win when our clients win.” Those who want to know how Service Bureau Accelerator can help can check out their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@servicebureauaccelerator/videos.

Service Bureau Accelerator aims to disrupt the tax service bureau industry by educating the industry regarding the huge fees that current service bureau companies are charging their users on the back end. The service bureau business model is one of the best kept secrets of the tax business. A service bureau offers tax software to tax professionals. Thus, those who are already in the tax industry or own a tax office can establish their own Service Bureau brand, creating one of the most profitable income streams in the industry.

But what they propose is not just for a tax company to offer tax software to tax professionals but to also provide their own Unique Selling Proposition that will differentiate them from the average software reseller in the industry. As a Service Bureau, they will get several benefits. First of all, they will get their own branded tax software. They will not just be able to market and sell this software as they please but they will also be able to establish their authority as a business and as a brand. Another important benefit is that they will be able to increase their revenue during the off-season. The income from all of the tax professionals they provide the tax software to will serve as an addditional revenue stream, which is much needed during the off-season.

They want to stress that the tax business is a recession-resistant industry. And their offering will further protect the downside of a tax originator through diversification and the creation of several income streams from owning a service bureau. The more streams of income the Service Bureau Accelerator’s clients can build now before the full effect of the economic downturn is felt, the more resilient their businesses will be.

To this end, they consistently making improvements to the Service Bureau Accelerator program to ensure that it is able to stay ahead of any industry changes and help their customers overcome the impact of those shifts.

The Service Bureau Accelerator program is a software that has truly been revolutionary in the tax Industry. It was specifically designed to provide assistance to tax professionals in starting, managing, and growing their tax service bureau. This business model has long been kept a secret from most of the tax professionals but the company has broken the standard by sharing this opportunity to any tax professional interested in boosting their revenue and also develop a complimentary business during off-season. This program will help get a service bureau started with a custom branded software that offers a company’s branding needs and all of the training required for them to operate.

Baldeep Chawla, founder of the Service Bureau Accelerator, says, “It’s not just tax software, we have a lot of sales and business development training, and we have seen people elevate their business by upwards of 6 figures in one year just by implementing our systems.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BufruKU42sY

Those who are interested in learning how the software can help their tax service company can check out the Service Bureau Accelerator website at https://servicebureauaccelerator.com/ or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Service Bureau Accelerator , contact the company here:

Service Bureau Accelerator
Baldeep Chawla
(281) 940-4784
team@servicebureauaccelerator.com
2401 Fountain View Dr
Ste 312 PMB 90
Houston, TX 77057

CONTACT: Baldeep Chawla


Recommended Stories

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Hut 8 provides update on North Bay Facility

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") announces that it has requested mediation proceedings to be commended with Validus Power Corp. ("Validus"), a third-party supplier of energy to the Company's mining facility in North Bay, Ontario.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying

    The FTX bankruptcy has hurt many stocks in the crypto space, creating buying opportunities for those who are brave enough.

  • Transferring IRA Money to an HSA

    You can fund a health savings account (HSA) to pay medical expenses by rolling over money from your IRA tax-free.

  • What to Know About RMDs and Retirement Planning

    People planning for retirement need a game plan for required minimum distributions. Do it right, and they’ll keep more savings in their pockets—and less in the government’s.

  • National Grid avoids activating emergency blackout plan despite tight energy supply - live updates

    National Grid was poised to pay households to cut their power demand tomorrow to avert power cuts as it prepared to activate its winter emergency electricity plan for the first time.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Petrobras (PBR) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

    Merck (MRK) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

    Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago. Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters.

  • This Furniture Company Laid Off 2,700 Workers Via Text, Days Before Thanksgiving

    A Mississippi-based furniture company, United Furniture Industries, has become a bad Samaritan for its employees just before Thanksgiving. The company fired almost 2,700 employees in text messages and emails. The company’s employees, spread across North Carolina, Mississippi, and California, were unemployed before Thanksgiving. "At the instruction of the board of directors, we regret to inform you that due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to make the difficult de

  • You Maxed Out Your Roth IRA: Now What?

    If you’ve already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • Are Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Pioneer Natural...

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, investors should consider adding Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) to their portfolios. Banks rely heavily on FICO scores when making lending decisions, but those three-digit credit scores are based on a relatively limited number of variables. Its lending platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure more than 1,500 data points per borrower -- about 100-fold more than traditional credit models -- to help lenders quantify risk more precisely.

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.