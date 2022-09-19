U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

Bureau Veritas: acquisition of Galbraith Laboratories Inc., a US expert in Healthcare analytical testing solutions

·2 min read
PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – September 19, 2022

Bureau Veritas acquires Galbraith Laboratories Inc.,
a US expert in Healthcare analytical testing solutions

Expanding BV’s position in Consumer Healthcare, Personal Care & Industrial Chemical markets

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announced the acquisition of Galbraith Laboratories Inc., an expert in advanced analytical solutions in North America.

The acquisition will further position Bureau Veritas in the Consumer Healthcare and Industrial Chemical supply chain by connecting our existing services to support upstream research and product development through manufacturing to the end consumer.

Galbraith Laboratories Inc. offers testing solutions to a wide range of industry segments, including chemicals, healthcare, cosmetics, consumer, manufacturing and environment. The company has earned a strong reputation for solving clients’ analytical challenges through custom-developed methods and industry-specific knowledge.
Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Knoxville (Tennessee, USA), the company employs approximately 70 people and generated revenue of €8 million in 2021.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, commented:

Bureau Veritas is delighted to welcome the Galbraith team. By joining forces, we will strengthen our presence in North America, a key hub for the expansion of our Consumer Products Services activities. Building on its strong market recognition by global brands and manufacturers, Galbraith’s expertise will help expand our analytical capabilities in the Consumer Healthcare, Personal Care & Industrial Chemical markets.”

Brenda Thornburgh, Owner of Galbraithadded:

By joining Bureau Veritas, we look forward to expanding our capabilities and client services by leveraging the Group’s extensive geographic footprint and global leadership. We are proud of our advanced analytical capabilities, which we now share with Bureau Veritas worldwide. Through our combined expertise, we will be able to offer unique analytical testing services solutions to our clients.

About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

 

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.


ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS

 

MEDIA CONTACTS

 

 


Laurent Brunelle

 

Caroline Ponsi Khider

+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09

 

+33 (0)7 52 60 89 78

laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com

 

caroline.ponsi-khider@bureauveritas.com

 

 

 

Colin Verbrugghe

 

Primatice

+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80

 

thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com

 

armandrigaudy@primatice.com

Attachment


