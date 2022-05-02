U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.11
    -11.82 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,876.96
    -100.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,370.17
    +35.53 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.74
    +10.64 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.66
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.20
    -43.50 (-2.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.44 (-1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0024 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9940
    +0.1070 (+3.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2514
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0890
    +0.2590 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,762.26
    +215.86 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.68
    -0.98 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Bureau Veritas Announces Opening of Food Safety and Quality Testing Laboratory in the United States

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BVRDF
  • BVVBY
  • USXF

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, today announced the opening of its third US microbiology laboratory located in Reno, Nevada. The new laboratory offers rapid pathogen testing as well as microbiology indicator analyses to ensure the safety of food and agriculture commodities.

The facility is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory, ensuring the laboratory is technically proficient and that the data it produces is both accurate and precise. Bureau Veritas' Reno laboratory is a part of its broader network of agri-food accredited microbiology and chemistry laboratories in North America. These laboratory activities support the agri-food market in combination with other services such as agriculture commodities inspection, grading and testing, as well as its suite of GFSI certification and training services.

"Our newest food laboratory in Reno, Nevada continues our expansion in the US and supports our commitment to servicing our customers consistently across North America," said Waylon Sharp, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Food and Agri North America, Bureau Veritas. "We remain committed to expanding our geographic scope and offering unique services to the agri-food market to support their demand for reliable food product verification".

Whether customers are involved in catering, hospitality, retail, manufacturing, processing, or producing––Bureau Veritas' testing and certification services support regulatory compliance, safety, and quality across the full food chain, shaping a world of trust for communities. Learn more about Bureau Veritas' Food and Agri services at: https://www.bvna.com/food-agriculture.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritasNA) and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Theresa Anderson
+1 917 344 4593
theresa.anderson@bureauveritas.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bureau-veritas-announces-opening-of-food-safety-and-quality-testing-laboratory-in-the-united-states-301537443.html

SOURCE Bureau Veritas

Recommended Stories

  • Why Did Nio Shares Jump Today?

    Investors in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are taking some recent struggles in stride. The American depositary shares were up as much as almost 5% Monday morning, and remained 2% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET. The 5,074 electric vehicles delivered last month marked a major drop from April 2021.

  • Walmart Suppliers: Top 5 Suppliers of Walmart

    Walmart suppliers are depended on to provide the products Walmart sells. Being a supplier to Walmart can be a profitable business. Learn more.

  • Gulf of Mexico Oil Drilling Makes Too-Little, Too-Late Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- A new wave of oil platforms is sweeping into the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as crude prices are riding historic levels and demand for barrels is higher than ever.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Decline as Treasury Yields Push Higher: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76But don’t

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises

    U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United States is already the world's largest producer of natural gas. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, U.S. gas prices have soared about 50% as European countries look to the United States, the world's second biggest exporter, to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to wean Europe off Russian fuel.

  • 3M to create jobs in Nebraska as it expands operations

    3M Co. said Monday that it will create around 50 new jobs at its Valley, Neb. facility, as it invests $58 million to fun an 80,000 square-foot expansion. The expansion will include new production lines, equipment and a warehouse, and will help increase capacity and reduce manufacturing cycle times. As part of the expansion, 3M plans to invest in additional production capacity for re-usable elastomeric respirators and PELTOR hearing protection products. The Valley facility, which 3M acquired in 1

  • ApeCoin Drops, Ether Trades Flat Despite Record $200M Gas Burn

    Over 71,000 ether were burned on Sunday amid demand for a new NFT project. But that did little to affect ether prices as the broader market traded flat.

  • Europe Inches Closer to a Ban on Russian Oil. Here’s What That Would Mean.

    The European Union could approve a phased embargo on Russian oil as soon as next week, according to a media report.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Spent Billions on Chevron. This Might Be Why.

    Judging by his investments in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, Buffett seems to be focusing on 'shareholder yield.' Investors should pay attention.

  • What a Mining Moratorium Could Really Mean for New York’s Crypto Industry

    The New York Senate is considering a bill that would ban new proof-of-work mining operations using non-renewable energy sources. The crypto industry fears it might harm the sector irreparably.

  • NatGas: Traders Bracing for Start of Large Weekly Storage Injections

    We could see some downside pressure this week due to favorable weather conditions and a recovery in production from recent freeze-offs.

  • Lockdowns and supply chain disruption to accelerate Apple's move away from China, with India a likely beneficiary, analysts say

    Apple's value chain in China, an emblem of the country's global role as a source of labour and assembly, has been hit hard by strict lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring provinces, raising the risk that the US tech giant may accelerate a shift of its operations away from China, say analysts. While it is hard to put an exact figure on the losses resulting from the disruption to transport and production along Apple's extensive value chain in China, chief financial officer Luca Maestri told a con

  • Stock Market Crash Déjà Vu? Follow This Market Rotation Sequence

    As the Wyckoff distribution pattern is unfolding for the S&P 500, the price structure is very similar to the stock market crash in 2008. Even the market rotation sequence behaves like…

  • Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns over weak economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, overshadowed fears supply might be crimped by a potential European Union ban on Russian crude. Brent crude futures were down $3.73, or 3.4%, to $103.41 a barrel at 1403 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.98, or 3.8%, to $100.71 a barrel. China released data on Saturday showing factory activity in the world's second-largest economy contracted for a second month to its lowest since February 2020 because of COVID lockdowns.

  • Crypto Price Check: Prices Mostly Higher as Market Braces for Fed Decision

    The industry is also waiting for Elon Musk to unveil the forthcoming Web3 version of Twitter, an analyst said.

  • Americans Are Showing Inflation Fatigue, and Some Companies See a Breaking Point

    Consumer-product makers and retailers say people are favoring discount brands and cutting back on some big-ticket purchases like mattresses as rising prices squeeze their buying power.

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • EU 6th Sanctions Package Targets Russian Oil Gas, Outcome Still Foggy!

    Brussels to commit to end Russian oil imports by 6th Package sanctions

  • Crude Oil Bulls Betting on Russian Oil Ban, Bears on China Demand Drop

    China’s COVID lockdowns are raising fears that crude oil demand will fall, but an embargo of Russian oil will make global supplies even tighter.