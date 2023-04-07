BUREAU VERITAS - Number of shares and voting rights as of March 31 2023
PRESS RELEASE
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – April 7, 2023
Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF
Date
Number of shares(1)
Number of voting rights
31/03/2023
452,553,923
Theoretical number of voting rights: 622,177,924
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2023.
