BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of May 31 2022

BUREAU VERITAS
·1 min read
BUREAU VERITAS
BUREAU VERITAS

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – June 20, 2022

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF

Date

Number of shares(1)

Number of voting rights

31/05/2022

453,382,891

Theoretical number of voting rights: 622,964,395

Number of exercisable voting rights: 620,603,647

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2022.

Bureau Veritas

Head Office

Tel.: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00

Société Anonyme

Immeuble Newtime

Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01

(Limited liability corporation)

40/52 boulevard du Parc

www.bureauveritas.com

Share capital of EUR 54,398,847

92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine

 

RCS Nanterre 775 690 621

France

 

Attachment


