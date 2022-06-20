BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of May 31 2022

BUREAU VERITAS

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – June 20, 2022

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated

by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the

French financial markets authority AMF

Date Number of shares(1) Number of voting rights 31/05/2022 453,382,891 Theoretical number of voting rights: 622,964,395



Number of exercisable voting rights: 620,603,647





(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2022.



