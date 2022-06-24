BUREAU VERITAS: ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 24, 2022: All submitted resolutions were adopted

BUREAU VERITAS

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – June 24, 2022

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 24, 2022:

All submitted resolutions were adopted

The Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting (the "Shareholders’ Meeting") of Bureau Veritas (the "Company"), chaired by Mr. Aldo Cardoso, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was held today at the Company’s head office.

All the resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting were adopted, including:

The approval of the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending on December 31, 2021, and the approval of a dividend distribution of €0.53 per share to be paid in cash on July 7, 2022 (ex-date on July 5, 2022) on positions closed on July 6, 2022

The reappointments of Mr. Aldo Cardoso and Mr. Pascal Lebard as Directors for a 4-year period

The appointment of Mr. Jean-François Palus as Director for a 4-year period

The approval of the report on Corporate Officers’ compensation

The approval of fixed, variable and exceptional components of total compensation and benefits-in-kind paid or awarded for the 2021 financial year to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and to the Chief Executive Officer

The approval of the components of the compensation policy applicable to the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and to the Chief Executive Officer for the 2022 financial year

The reappointments of the Statutory Auditors for a six-year period

The renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company’s shares

During the Shareholders’ Meeting, Mr. Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. François Chabas, Executive Vice-President Finance, presented the highlights & results of the 2021 financial year, detailing the Group’s revenue, adjusted operating profit, earnings per share, cash flow statement and financial position.

Mr. Didier Michaud-Daniel then presented the business review, first quarter revenue and outlook for 2022. He also presented the Group’s corporate social responsibility strategy.

Mr. Aldo Cardoso presented the reports of the Board of Directors and Corporate Governance. Mr. Pascal Lebard, Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, presented the compensation components of the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer in 2021, as well as the compensation policy for the 2022 financial year.

The Board of Directors renewed Aldo Cardoso's mandate as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Pascal Lebard's mandate as Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. The Board also decided to appoint Jean-François Palus to the Audit and Risk Committee.

Aldo Cardoso, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:

"I would like to thank the shareholders for the confidence they have just shown in Bureau Veritas and its management team, and I would like to reiterate the Board's trust in the Group's development perspectives.

Let me welcome Jean-François Palus. Through his knowledge of key geographical areas, such as China and the United States, and of the consumer goods sector, Jean-François Palus will strengthen the skills of the Board of Directors."

The recording of the Shareholders’ Meeting, the presentation made during the Shareholders’ Meeting and the complete results of the vote of the resolutions will be available on the Company's website (https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting).

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 80,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 & SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

