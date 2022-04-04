U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

Burford Capital Limited Announces Management Team Invest $3 Million in Burford Stock

·12 min read
In this article:
GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces that Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bogart, Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Molot, Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Brause and Co-Chief Operating Officers Aviva Will and David Perla have in aggregate invested $3 million in Burford's stock since March 31, 2022.

All five executives used their cash compensation to make the investments, which occurred through the Burford employee deferred compensation plan.

With this additional investment, Messrs Bogart and Molot's combined personal cash investment in Burford ordinary shares of nil par value ("Shares") since 2019 has now reached approximately $15 million, in addition to their prior substantial holdings acquired earlier in Burford's life. Together, Messrs Bogart and Molot control almost 9% of Burford's Shares.

The investments made on March 31 and April 1 total approximately 300,000 Shares: 140,400 Shares to Mr Bogart, 140,191 Shares to Mr Molot, 5,269 Shares to Mr Brause and 15,168 Shares to Ms Will. Messrs Brause and Perla have made further investments for execution today; Mr. Perla's investment is expected to amount to approximately 12,000 Shares and Mr Brause to approximately 5,000 additional shares; they will be the subject of a separate notice in due course.

Further details about the Burford deferred compensation plan can be found in Burford's recently released annual report. In essence, Burford employees are able to elect to defer cash compensation, without incurring current taxes, into the plan, which in turn permits the full amount of that deferred compensation to be allocated to Burford Shares (or for other investment options). It is intended that the plan, as announced on Friday, will then go into the market and buy the Shares. This is a tax-efficient way for employees to continue to accumulate exposure to Burford's Shares.

A Notification of Dealing Form for each of the transactions mentioned above is included at the end of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Burford Capital Limited

Robert Bailhache, Head of Investor Relations, EMEA and Asia - email

+44 (0)20 3530 2023

Jim Ballan, Head of Investor Relations, Americas - email

+1 (646) 793 9176

Numis Securities Limited - NOMAD and Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Giles Rolls

Charlie Farquhar

Jefferies International Limited - Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 7029 8000

Graham Davidson

Tony White

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name

Christopher P. Bogart

2

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Executive Officer

(b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name

Burford Capital Limited

(b) LEI

549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification code

GG00BMGYLN96

(b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of fully vested notional Ordinary Shares equivalent to a deferred amount of cash compensation under Burford's deferred compensation plan

(c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$ 9.19

140,400

(d) Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

(e) Date of the transaction

31 March 2022

(f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name

Jonathan Molot

2

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Investment Officer

(b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name

Burford Capital Limited

(b) LEI

549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification code

GG00BMGYLN96

(b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of fully vested notional Ordinary Shares equivalent to a deferred amount of cash compensation under Burford's deferred compensation plan

(c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$ 9.23

140,191

(d) Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

(e) Date of the transaction

1 April 2022

(f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name

Kenneth Brause

2

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Financial Officer

(b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name

Burford Capital Limited

(b) LEI

549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification code

GG00BMGYLN96

(b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of fully vested notional Ordinary Shares equivalent to a deferred amount of cash compensation under Burford's deferred compensation plan

(c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$ 9.23

5,269

(d) Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

(e) Date of the transaction

1 April 2022

(f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name

Aviva Will

2

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Co-Chief Operating Officer

(b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name

Burford Capital Limited

(b) LEI

549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification code

GG00BMGYLN96

(b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of fully vested notional Ordinary Shares equivalent to a deferred amount of cash compensation under Burford's deferred compensation plan

(c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$ 9.23

15,168

(d) Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

(e) Date of the transaction

1 April 2022

(f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name

Christopher P. Bogart

2

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Executive Officer

(b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name

Burford Capital Limited

(b) LEI

549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Notional Ordinary Shares

Identification code

GG00BMGYLN96

(b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of unvested notional Ordinary Shares pursuant to the provisions of Burford's deferred compensation plan due to vest in 2024

(c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$ Nil

46,332

(d) Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

(e) Date of the transaction

31 March 2022

(f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name

Jonathan Molot

2

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Investment Officer

(b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name

Burford Capital Limited

(b) LEI

549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Notional Ordinary Shares

Identification code

GG00BMGYLN96

(b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of unvested notional Ordinary Shares pursuant to the provisions of Burford's deferred compensation plan due to vest in 2024

(c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$ Nil

46,263

(d) Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

(e) Date of the transaction

1 April 2022

(f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name

Kenneth Brause

2

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Chief Financial Officer

(b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name

Burford Capital Limited

(b) LEI

549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Notional Ordinary Shares

Identification code

GG00BMGYLN96

(b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of unvested notional Ordinary Shares pursuant to the provisions of Burford's deferred compensation plan due to vest in 2024

(c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$ Nil

1,739

(d) Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

(e) Date of the transaction

1 April 2022

(f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name

Aviva Will

2

Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status

A PDMR occupying the position of Co-Chief Operating Officer

(b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name

Burford Capital Limited

(b) LEI

549300FUKUWFYJMT2277

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Notional Ordinary Shares

Identification code

GG00BMGYLN96

(b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of unvested notional Ordinary Shares pursuant to the provisions of Burford's deferred compensation plan due to vest in 2024

(c) Price(s)and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$ Nil

5,006

(d) Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

(e) Date of the transaction

1 April 2022

(f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

This release does not constitute an offer of any Burford fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in the funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements". In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "projected", "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements which are forward-looking statements, including in our periodic reports that we file with, or furnish to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, other information sent to our security holders and other written materials. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs and that our actual results of operations, including our financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. Significant factors that may cause actual results to differ from those we expect include those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2022 and other reports or documents that we file with, or furnish to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, even if our results of operations, including our financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results of operations or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Burford Capital Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695795/Burford-Capital-Limited-Announces-Management-Team-Invest-3-Million-in-Burford-Stock

