Burford Capital Notice of Interim 2022 Results Date and Results Call Details

NOTICE OF INTERIM 2022 RESULTS DISCLOSURE DATE AND RESULTS CALL REGISTRATION AND PARTICIPATION DETAILS

GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces that it will disclose its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7.00am EDT / 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm CEST.

Management will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 10.00am EDT / 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CEST on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

To gain dedicated access, investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the results call via:

https://www.investis-live.com/burfordcapital/62d908ef299ad30e00fc8ea2/rghu.

The dial-in number for the results call is +1 646 664 1960 (US local) / +44 (0)20 3936 2999 (UK local) / +44 (0)20 3936 2999 (all other locations) and the access code is 900462. To minimize the risk of delayed access, participants who have not pre-registered are urged to dial into the results call by 9.45am EDT / 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm CEST.

An accompanying interim 2022 results presentation for investors and analysts will also be made available on the Burford Capital website: https://www.burfordcapital.com/shareholders.

Following the results call, a replay facility will be available until Tuesday, August 23, 2022, by dialling +1 845 709 8569 (US local) / +44 (0)20 3936 3001 (UK local) / +44 (0)20 3936 3001 (all other locations) and using the replay access code 754450.

For further information, please contact:

Burford Capital Limited For investor and analyst inquiries: Robert Bailhache, Head of Investor Relations, EMEA and Asia - email +44 (0)20 3530 2023 Jim Ballan, Head of Investor Relations, Americas - email +1 (646) 793 9176 For press inquiries: David Helfenbein, Vice President, Public Relations - email +1 (212) 235 6824



Numis Securities Limited - NOMAD and Joint Broker +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Giles Rolls Charlie Farquhar





Jefferies International Limited - Joint Broker +44 (0)20 7029 8000 Graham Davidson Tony White





About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE:BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com .

