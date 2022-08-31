U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,001.50
    +14.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,889.00
    +114.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,417.25
    +58.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.20
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.32
    +0.68 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.30
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.31
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0021
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1662
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5640
    -0.1850 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,297.16
    +144.38 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.92
    +3.52 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,994.01
    -201.57 (-0.71%)
     

Burgeoning Construction and Packaging Sectors to Open Plethora of Opportunities for Vinyl Acetate Monomer Manufacturers, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Rising Construction Activities across Developing Countries Such As China and India Will Boost the Sales of Vinyl Acetate Monomers as the Use of Polyvinyl Acetate Is Increasing In the Construction Industry

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global vinyl acetate monomers market is valued at US$ 8.8 billion and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2032. The market is expected to grow at a healthy pace owing to the increasing use of vinyl acetate monomers in the construction industry.

Vinyl acetate monomers are key ingredients used in the manufacturing of intermediates, resins, and emulsion polymers, which are widely used in paints and coatings. Rising demand for paints and coatings across the world has been the prime factor for the growth of the vinyl acetate monomers market.

For Critical Insights on Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7656

Setting up a manufacturing plant in a high-growth market such as India can create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, where demand for applications such as paints & coatings, construction materials, and adhesives & sealants is increasing from end-use industries such as construction and packaging. Also, manufacturing plants in such areas can help reduce product prices and increase product margins.

Why is Demand for Polyvinyl Acetate Rapidly Increasing?

Vinyl acetate monomers are used in applications such as polyvinyl alcohol, polyvinyl acetate-ethylene vinyl alcohol, ethylene vinyl acetate, etc. These find several uses in end-use industries such as construction, packaging, textiles, and cosmetics. Out of these applications, polyvinyl acetate monomers hold the highest market share in the global vinyl acetate monomers market.

Polyvinyl acetate has high chemical thermal stability and low cost, which makes it suitable for use in the construction, paper, and packaging industries. Polyvinyl acetate has resistance to attack by microorganisms. Because of this property polyvinyl acetate has replaced natural adhesives made from hide and casein.

The polyvinyl acetate segment is predicted to expand at 4.7% CAGR over the 2022-2032 study period.

To learn more about Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7656

Key Segments Covered in the Vinyl Acetate Monomers Industry Survey

  • By Purity :

    • 99% & Above

    • <99%

  • By Application :

    • Polyvinyl Alcohol

    • Polyvinyl Acetate

    • Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

    • Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

  • By End-use Industry :

    • Packaging

    • Construction

    • Textiles

    • Cosmetics

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Market Development

In recent years, leading manufacturers such as LyondellBasell Industries, Dow Chemicals, and Celanese Corporation have significantly increased their production capacities of vinyl acetate monomers to meet the growing demand from end-use industries such as construction, packaging, textiles, and cosmetics.

Developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India have created high demand for packaging applications for food & beverages and e-Commerce. Manufacturers of vinyl acetate monomers can look to set up manufacturing plants in these countries to meet the growing demand for various applications.

Get Customization on Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7656

Key players in the Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market

  • LyondellBasell Industries

  • Celanese Corporation

  • The Dow Chemicals

  • Lotte Chemical Corporation

  • Royal Dutch Shell

  • ShinEtsu

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • Dairen Chemical Corp

  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.

  • Sipchem

Key Takeaways from Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market Study

  • The global vinyl acetate monomers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% and reach US$ 13.9 billion by 2032.

  • Worldwide sales of vinyl acetate monomers increased at 3.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

  • Under application, polyvinyl acetate dominates the market with 42.6% share.

  • The construction industry dominates the demand for vinyl acetate monomers with 39.8% market share.

  • East Asia leads the global market with 26.9% share in 2021.

  • Demand for vinyl acetate monomers is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively, in South Asia & Oceania and Europe.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Cryogenic Ethylene Market- Worldwide consumption of cryogenic ethylene is estimated at US$ 4.78 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that, the global cryogenic ethylene market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 11.53 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2032.

Abrasives Market- The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Biodiesel Market- The global biodiesel market reached a valuation of US$ 90.4 Bn in 2020. Demand for biodiesel is slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 187.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Agricultural Fumigants Market- The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market- The global Anticoagulant rodenticides Market is estimated at US$ 720.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Flock Adhesives Market- The global Flock Adhesive market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Aroma Chemicals Market- The market for aroma chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032, from US$ 5,127 Million in 2022 to reach US$ 8,115.52 Million in 2032.

Demulsifiers Market- Demulsifiers Market Value is projected to reach US$ 3.25 Bn by 2032-end, increasing at a CAGR of around 3.4% over the decade. Global demand for demulsifiers increased year-on-year (YoY) at 1.7% in 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.28 Bn at the end of 2021.

Bonded Magnet Market- The global bonded magnet market is estimated at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn by 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market- The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market saw steady growth at 3.5% CAGR over the past half-decade and is set to be valued over US$ 6 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. Here’s what it taught him about management

    Jeff Bezos tweeted that he still loves McDonald’s 40 years after working the morning shift. He’s said this first job taught him responsibility.

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Aerospace giant looks to add hundreds of employees after acquiring 2 Denver metro businesses

    Hiring has grown intensely competitive, so the company has upped its signing bonuses for the most desired employees and doubled down on recruiting.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • CrowdStrike beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses quarterly earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • Norway's Natural Gas Production Could Set New Record This Year

    Norway has replaced Russia as Europe’s top gas supplier, and its natural gas production could break records this year

  • Oil Heads for Worst Losing Run Since 2020 on Slowdown Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third monthly drop, the longest declining streak in more than two years, on prospects for slower global growth as central banks tighten policy and China presses on with its Covid Zero strategy.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Mark

  • New Russia gas halt to tighten energy screws on Europe

    Russia will halt gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on Wednesday intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries. The maintenance on Nord Stream 1 means that no gas will flow to Germany between 01:00 GMT on Aug. 31 and 01:00 GMT on Sept. 3, according to Russian state energy giant Gazprom. European governments fear Moscow could extend the outage in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on it after its invasion of Ukraine and have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using energy supplies as a "weapon of war".

  • Oil prices drop over 5% on economic worries as supply concerns ease

    Oil futures drop by more than 5% on Tuesday, with worries over the economic outlook and energy demand, along with news reports that help to ease concerns over tight supplies, sending prices to their lowest finish in more than a week.

  • United Airlines, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- sources

    WASHINGTON/DUBAI (Reuters) -United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce a codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, sources told Reuters. United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. 14 titled "Come fly with us" with Chief Executive Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington. The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shortage of 50-Cent Chips Holds Up $50,000 Cars, TSMC Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets W

  • Lululemon May Leave Traders Feeling a Little Too Exposed Into Earnings

    Apparel maker Lululemon Athletica is set to release quarterly figures Thursday. In this daily bar chart of LULU, below, we can see that prices made lows in May and July, but the recovery into August has "run out of steam." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight advance from May and now that improvement appears to be reversing.

  • China Slowdown Means Contrasting Fortunes for Asia’s Exporters

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic growth slowdown has triggered a stark contrast in fortunes for its trading partners across Asia, with northern neighbors suffering while economies in the southeast are broadly holding up.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets Wr

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation's crude exports. Brent crude futures for October settled down $5.78, or 5.5%, at $99.31 a barrel after touching a session low of $97.55 a barrel. With inflation near double-digit territory in many top economies, central banks could resort to more aggressive interest rate increases, slowing economic growth and fuel demand.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • O'Brien-led company to set up HQ in Morgantown

    Follows Hearthstone Utilities' acquisition of Hope Gas — which will make the company much bigger.

  • Dreaming of a Big Inheritance? Don’t Count On It, Financial Advisors Say

    Financial advisors caution against building a retirement plan around an expected, but not guaranteed, inheritance.