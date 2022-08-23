U.S. markets closed

Burgeoning Demand for Chemical-Free & Herbal Products to Open Plethora of Opportunities for Sugar-Free Toothpaste Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Sugar-Free Toothpaste Is Expected To Reflect Attractive Long-Term Opportunities for Market Players Due To Burgeoning Demand for Healthy and Herbal Toothpaste Products from the Consumer End

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sugar-free toothpaste market is worth US$ 1.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment years (2022-2032). The market is poised to grow due to remarkable demand growth for sustainable, chemical-free, and eco-friendly products.

Sugar-free toothpaste is beneficial for maintaining salivary glucose levels and salivary pH levels in both, diabetes and non-diabetes people. It also helps in reducing acid attacks, which are produced by plaque bacteria and the sugars in food and drink.

For Critical Insights on Sugar-Free Toothpaste Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7634

The use of sugar-free toothpaste has increased significantly post-COVID. In 2021, the global market size of sugar-free toothpaste was around 10% of the overall toothpaste market. Sugar-free toothpaste is becoming a crucial part of the overall oral care industry.

“Increase in Demand for All-natural & Herbal Products”

In the late 20th century, the term sugar-free started trending in the life of the general public. During this period, people started looking for sugar alternatives or items that are sugar-free.

Earlier, demand for sugar-free items was only limited to food items such as candies, soft drinks, biscuits, etc., however, in the recent past, demand for other sugar-free items such as ice cream, chocolates, health drinks, toothpaste, and oral care products has been increasing at a higher rate.

Diabetes can be one of the key contributors to oral diseases. People suffering from diabetes are more prone to oral issues such as gingivitis, periodontitis, and dental cavities, among others. Due to such issues, there will be an increase in the demand for all-natural sugar-free oral care products, especially toothpaste.

More consumers are now ready to pay a premium for products that are eco-friendly, all-natural, or sugar-free. COVID has also pushed the demand for such products across the world.

To learn more about Sugar-Free Toothpaste Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7634

Key Segments Covered in the Sugar-Free Toothpaste Industry Survey

  • By Product Type :

    • Natural Sugar-Free Toothpaste

    • Conventional Sugar-Free Toothpaste

  • By Composition :

    • With Fluoride Sugar-Free Toothpaste

    • Fluoride-free Sugar-Free Toothpaste

  • By Pack Size :

    • Family Size

    • Travel Size

  • By End User :

    • Kids

    • Adults

  • By Sales Channel :

    • Online

      • Company Websites

      • e-Commerce Websites

    • Offline

      • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

      • Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Market Development

The global market environment continues to imitate a rollup within the sugar-free toothpaste industry despite extreme competition. Prominent manufacturers are employing organic and inorganic strategies to gain a solid hold in the market; for instance, the acquisition of Tom’s of Maine Inc. and Hello Products LLC by Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Key market players are taking pains to increase their customer base by focusing on capacity and geographic expansion. In addition, prominent players are concentrating on intensifying their product contributions by making R&D investments to offer advanced and eco-friendly products.

Get Customization on Sugar-Free Toothpaste Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7634

Key players in the Sugar-Free Toothpaste Market

  • Amway International

  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

  • Birdsong

  • CaliWhite

  • Church & Dwight Co.

  • ClearDot group limited

  • Colgate-Palmolive Company

  • Country Life, LLC

  • Dabur Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Sugar-Free Toothpaste Market Study

  • The global sugar-free toothpaste market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach US$ 1.85 billion by 2032.

  • The market evolved at 2.9% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

  • Under type, conventional sugar-free toothpaste dominates the market and is valued at US$ 968 million in 2022.

  • Sugar-free toothpaste for kids is a lucrative segment, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8%.

  • Offline, as a sales channel for sugar-free toothpaste, accounts for 74.1% of the total sales.

  • North America dominated the global market with 30.2% market share in 2021.

  • Demand for sugar-free toothpaste is expected to increase at CAGRs of 3.3% and 6% in Europe and South Asia & Oceania, respectively.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Consumer Goods Domain-

Natural Skin Care Products Market- The global natural skin care products market size is expected to secure a market value of US$ 13.4 Bn during the forecast period. The projected market growth is around 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Sports Compression Clothing Market- The sports compression clothing market valuation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% and reach US$ 7.2 Bn by 2032 end. As of 2022, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.5 Bn.

Luxury Bath and Body Products Market- The global luxury bath and body products market revenue was valued at US$ 14 Bn in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022-2032. The market is estimated to reach US$ 32 Bn by the end of 2032.

Men’s Personal Care Market- The global sales of men’s personal care is expected to garner a market value of US$ 30 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to register a CAGR of 9.6% and accumulate a market value of US$ 75 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market- The global anti-acne dermal patch market is estimated to secure a market value of US$ 539 Mn in 2022, reaching US$ 920 Mn by 2032. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Self-Tanning Products Market- The global sales of self-tanning products is forecast to garner a market value of US$ 875 Mn in 2022, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.81% by accumulating a market value of US$ 1.4 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Pet Insurance Market- The global market for pet insurance was valued at US$ 8.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a steady CAGR rate of 16.5% during the forecast period. As per this growth rate, this industry can be projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 45.6 Billion by 2032.

Skin Grooming Market- The global skin grooming market is estimated at USD 207.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 352.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Perfume Market- Global sales of perfumes are estimated to reach US$ 40.4 Bn in 2022, and the market is forecasted to surpass a valuation of US$ 69.7 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Sun Screen Market- The global sun screen market is estimated at USD 14.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 25.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


