Burgeoning Power & Energy and Oil & Gas Sectors Opening Plethora of Opportunities for Pressure Pilot Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“Smart pressure pilots are expected to reflect attractive near-term opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

United States, Rockville MD, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global pressure pilot market is estimated at US$ 1.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is poised to grow due to remarkable use case and safety provided by pressure pilots.

Pressure pilot systems are integrated into pressurised vessels or systems to protect them in the case of an overpressure occurrence. Owing to government standards and safety requirements in critical end-user operations, pressure pilots are in high demand, not just in new installations but also in retrofits.

Use of pressure pilot systems have increased significantly in the operations of oil & gas and chemical companies for fluid management. In 2020, global revenue of the chemical industry stood at US$ 3.9 trillion. Pressure pilots are a crucial piece of equipment in the chemical industry. As such, growth of the chemical industry is directly proportional to the demand growth of pressure pilots.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7527

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global pressure pilot market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.1% and be valued at US$ 2.22 billion by 2032.

  • The market witnessed 0.6% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

  • Under type, spring-loaded pressure pilots dominate the market and are valued at US$ 925.6 million in 2022.

  • Europe dominated the market with 27% market share in 2021.

  • Together, the oil & gas and chemical industries are likely to represent 40.4% market share in 2022.

  • Based on region, demand for pressure pilots is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.7% and 7.8%, respectively, in Europe and South Asia & Oceania.

Market Development

The business environment in the pressure pilot valves market continues to reflect a rollup within the industry despite difficult economic conditions. To gain a solid hold in the market, prominent manufacturers are employing organic and non-organic strategies, such as the acquisition of Flow Safe by Dresser Natural Gas Solutions.

Furthermore, market players are taking efforts to increase their customer base by focusing on diverse end-users as well as regions. Moreover, market participants are focusing on expanding their product offerings by making R&D investments to offer advanced and smart products.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7527

Competitive Landscape

Prominent pressure pilot manufacturers are Alfa Laval AB, Apollo Valves, Baker Hughes Company, Crane Co, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Flow Safe, Inc., Flowserve Corp, Forbes Marshall, GE Co., Goetze KG Armaturen, IMI plc, LESER GmbH and Co. KG., Pentair plc, The Weir Group PLC, Valvitalia Group SpA, Velan, Inc., and Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Moreover, expertise and professionalism in planning, designing, and providing optimal pressure control solutions are at the backbone of their marketing strategies.

  • In Jan. 2021, The ASCO 141 series advanced redundant control system (ARCS) from Emerson was designed to come up with a solution for a range of emergency failures in valve applications in the oil & gas, chemical, power & energy industries.

  • In Nov. 2020, Flow Safe, a manufacturer of pilot-operated and spring-operated pressure relief devices, was acquired by Dresser Natural Gas Solutions, a manufacturer of instrumentation, electronics, measurement, and distribution repair equipment for the gas utility market.

  • In May 2020, Baker Hughes released off-the-shelf conversion kits to upgrade to higher-performing pilot-operated pressure relief valves from API 526 direct spring safety relief valves.

Segmentation of Pressure Pilot Industry Research

  • by Type :

    • Spring-loaded Pressure Pilots

    • Air-loaded Pressure Pilots

  • by Operation :

    • Relief Valves

    • Pressure Reduction Valves

  • by Pressure Range :

    • Less than 250 psi

    • 250-500 psi

    • 500-1000 psi

    • 1000-2000 psi

    • Above 2000 psi

  • by Sales :

    • New Installation

    • Retrofit

  • by Application :

    • Oil & Gas

    • Chemicals

    • Power & Energy

    • Pharmaceuticals

    • Food & Beverages

    • Plastics & Materials

    • Industrial Manufacturing

    • Others

  • by Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7527

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pressure pilot market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (spring-loaded, air-loaded), operation (relief valves, pressure reduction valves), pressure range (less than 250 psi, 250-500 psi, 500-1000 psi, 1000-2000 psi, above 2000 psi), sales (new installation, retrofit), and application (oil & gas, chemicals, power & energy, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, plastics & materials, industrial manufacturing, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the industrial domain across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Industrial Goods Division Reports:

Aircraft Pumps Market - Aircraft Pumps Market Analysis Report By Type (Hydraulic, Fuel, Lubrication Pumps), By Technology (Engine Driven, Electric Motor Driven), By Pressure (10 to 500 psi, 500 to 1000 psi, 3000 to 5000 psi), By Aircraft Type (Narrow, Wide Body), By End User, By Region - Global Insights to 2032

Heavy Equipment Lamps Market - Heavy Equipment Lamps Market Analysis Report By Lamp Type (Head Lamps, Rear Lamps, Signal Lamps, Flashing Lamps), By Lighting Type (LEDs, Halogen Lamps, HID lamps), By End Use Industries (Construction, Mining Equipment), By Region - Global Insights 2022 to 2032

CCD Wheel Aligners Market - CCD Wheel Aligners Market Analysis Report By Product Type (6-Camera, 8-Camera), By Vehicle Type (Road Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles), By Application (Garage, Auto Manufacturers, Tire Manufacturers), By Region - Global Insights 2022 to 2032

Food Waste Recycling Machine Market - Food Waste Recycling Machine Market Analysis Report By Capacity (0-50 Kg/Day, 50-100 Kg/Day, 101-300 Kg/Day, Above 1,000 Kg/Day), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By End-User, By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

Vehicle Wash System Market - Vehicle wash system Market Analysis Report By System Type (Tunnel, Roll Overs, Touch-less Vehicle wash system), By Process (Cloth Friction, Touchless), By Application, By End-User, By Region - Global Insights 2022-2031

Oil and Gas Pumps Market - Oil and Gas Pumps Market Analysis Report By Product Type (Rotary, Reciprocating, Centrifugal Pumps), By Capacity (Small, Medium, High), By Pump Characteristics (Engineered, Standard Pumps), By Deployment Type (Onshore, Offshore), By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

Mobile Construction Cranes Market - Mobile Construction Cranes Market Analysis Report By Product Type (Truck Crane, Rough Terrain Crane, All Terrain Crane), By Capacity (100 T-200 T, 200 T-300T), By End-Use, By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

Air Flow Sensor Market - Air Flow Sensor Market Analysis Report By Flow Range (Up to 10 SLPM, Up to 50 SLPM, Above 50 SLPM), By Output Type (Digital Air Flow Sensor, Analog Air Flow Sensor), By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare), By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

Oil Refining Pumps Market - Oil Refining Pumps Market Analysis Report By Product Type (Reciprocating, Rotary, Centrifugal Pumps), By Capacity (Small (Up to 500 gpm), Medium (500-1,000 gpm), High (More than 1,000 gpm)), By Application, By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

Articulated Hauler Market - Articulated Hauler Market Analysis by Payload Capacity (Less than 30 Million Tons, 30-40 Million Tons, More than 40 Million Tons), by Engine Power (Up to 400 HP, 400-500 HP, More than 500 HP), by End Use Industry, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

