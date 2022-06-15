U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,776.36
    +40.88 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,573.23
    +208.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,029.56
    +201.21 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.98
    +20.15 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.07
    -1.86 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.80
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    +0.46 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0404
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0710 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    +0.0099 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3670
    -1.1130 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,800.09
    -1,627.05 (-7.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.29
    -10.95 (-2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Burgeoning Sales of Automotive Vehicles to Create Demand for Coupling Agents

·7 min read

New Applications in Dentistry To Boost Coupling Agents Sales to Reach US$ 812.1 Mn by 2032

Fact.MR's recent study published on the global coupling agents market provide detailed insights into prominent factors favoring the growth between 2022 and 2032. It offers a detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis on the current market trends. The survey also offers uncovers demand outlook for coupling agents in the market in terms of type and application.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coupling agents market is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of around US$ 293 Mn through 2032, projecting growth at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The sales of coupling agents are expected to reach US$ 538 Mn by 2022.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

In the past few years, sales of automotive vehicles is increasing across the world, favored by growing per capita income and introduction of novel automobiles with advanced technologies and features.

For instance, according to a study by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), sales of passenger cars increased to 3.08 Mn in 2021, exhibiting a growth of 26.6%, as compared to the 2.43 Mn units sold in the year 2020. Since coupling agents are extensively used in the manufacturing of various automotive components, rising sales of automobiles are expected to spur demand in the market.

As per Fact.MR, sales of coupling agents are estimated to exceed US$ 812.1 Mn by the end of 2032, in comparison to the US$ 519.4 Mn registered in 2021.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7429

Due to the growing introduction of novel coupling agents, they are finding new applications across dental and pharmaceutical sectors as adhesives for alterations of mechanical and chemical surfaces of dental materials. This is anticipated to create new growth prospects for the coupling agents market.

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. is expected to account for the dominant share in the North America market, owing to the growing applications across dental and pharmaceutical sectors.

  • Germany is estimated to exhibit growth at a rapid CAGR, driven by the accelerating sales of automotive vehicles in the country.

  • China is projected to remain a highly lucrative coupling agents market, exhibiting growth at 4.2% CAGR during the assessment period.

  • Japan and South Korea are forecast to collectively account for a significant share in the Asia Pacific market, expanding at a 4.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

  • In terms of application, the adhesive & sealants segment is anticipated to lead the market, projecting growth at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2032.

Growth Drivers:

  • Growing use of coupling agents in the manufacturing of automotive tires, owing to their ability to increase the traction on wet or slippery surfaces and lower rolling resistance, is favoring the growth in the market.

  • Surging demand for paints & coatings across construction, industrial, automotive, and others industries is estimated to augment the sales of coupling agents in the global market.

Restraints:

  • Side effects associated with the inhalation of toxic volatile organic compounds such as sulfur silane, vinyl silane, and others are hindering the demand for coupling agents.

  • Implementation of strict regulations by environmental protection organizations on the use of plastic is a primary factor impeding the sales of coupling agents in the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7429

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the global coupling agents market are emphasizing on introducing novel products to enhance their product portfolio. Also, others players are aiming at expanding their production capacity and entering into collaboration of strengthen their footprint in the market.

For instance,

  • In June 2018, Evonik, a German specialty chemicals company announced the expanding its precipitated silica production capability by 40,000 metric tons in its Turkey-based facility starting from 2020. This will assist the company to expanding their revenue share across Middle East.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Evonik Industries,

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.,

  • Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC,

  • Dowdupont,

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • Gelest Inc.

  • WD Silicone Company

  • Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Company Limited

  • Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Company Limited

  • China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Coupling Agents Market

In its recent study, Fact.MR reveals factors influencing the growth in the global coupling agents market during the assessment period. The study also offers compelling insights into prominent drivers creating growth opportunities in the coupling agents market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

By Application:

By Region:

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertise

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7429

Key Questions Covered in the Coupling Agents Market Report

  • What is the estimated revenue of the coupling agents market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the challenges faced in the coupling agents market?

  • Which region is estimated to exhibit fastest growth rate in the global coupling agents market during 2022-2032?

  • What is the projected market valuation of the coupling agents market in 2022?

  • Which are the factors driving the coupling agents during 2022-2032?

  • What is the expected growth rate of the coupling agents market until 2032?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market: Rising use of industrial cleaning chemicals for keeping the industrial floors non-slippery is favoring the growth in the market. Also, rising implementation of strict norms and standards regarding hygiene, especially across the food & beverage sector, is estimated to bolster the demand for industrial cleaning chemicals in the market.

Antiblock Agents Market: Increasing usage of antiblock agents across the plastic industry for manufacturing polymer films such as polypropylene, polyethylene, and vinyl films and growing applications in nanotechnology is expected to facilitate the growth in the antiblock agents market.

Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents: Demand for rubber to metal bonding agents is rapidly increasing, owing to their favorable properties such as good resistance in humid environments, corrosion resistance, and high-performance bonding, among others. Hence, increasing use across various industries such as automotive, industrial, and military is expected to bolster the sales in the market.

Pearlizing Agents Market: The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

Anti-Settling Agents Market: Newly-released anti-settling agents market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.9% in 2021, to total 74 KT.

Anti-Corrosive Agents Market: The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Epoxy Curing Agents Market: Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has also surveyed other regions such as Latin America and the MEA, in this revised epoxy curing agents market study.

Tanning Agents Market: The tanning agents report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact: 

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burgeoning-sales-of-automotive-vehicles-to-create-demand-for-coupling-agents-301568602.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp , Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad their profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter is also being sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Rising Today

    Shares of the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) were up by 10.3% as of 11:48 a.m. ET Wednesday. DWAC is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) planning to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, an alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Here's What Analysts Have To Say Ahead Of Adobe's Q2 Results

    Analysts reserved their concerns over the prospects for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) amid current macro uncertainty ahead of its Q2 results. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Adobe with an Outperform and cut the price target from $600 to $500. An improved start to the year after a mixed Q4 led to the enhanced sentiment. However, it has now given way to many macro concerns. Hedberg remained concerned over the durability of customer spending and the resiliency, particularly of digital med

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • From Great Resignation to Forced Resignation: Tech companies are shifting to layoffs after a huge ramp up in hiring

    Thousands of layoffs in the tech sector, compounded by hiring freezes and a slowdown in hiring, highlight the abrupt shift in fortunes over the past several months as a result of rampant inflation, fear of stagflation and recession, supply-chain interruptions, the war in Ukraine, an ailing stock market and other red-alert economic factors.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Cheapest Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    These highly profitable stocks are valued at just three to six times Wall Street's forecast earnings for 2023.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.