Burger battles: where In-N-Out and Whataburger are heading next

Two symbols of rival states have been stretching across the country in recent years and neither appear to be stopping anytime soon.

The California institution In-N-Out and Texas icon Whataburger have been opening new restaurants outside of their historical territory.

The red palms continue to add to their 394 existing stores across the country and the Flying W continues to expand its grip over the south and mid-west where it has 987 stores across 14 states.

The battle lines in the regional burger wars are moving and they may be coming to you next.

Here's where In-N-Out and Whataburger are opening new stores.

Where is In-N-Out opening next?

In-N-Out lists six stores that are slated to open soon.

Two stores will open in the company's Southern California backyard, one in San Juan Capistrano and one in Perris. There will also be a new store in the heart of the state in Madera.

The yellow arrow will pop up in potato country as Meridian, Idaho will see the state's first opportunity to try the Double Double once endorsed by Anthony Bourdain.

There will be further incursion into Whataburger territory by the red palm trees as Cypress and Webster, Texas will add to the 41 already existing In-N-Out outposts in the Lone Star State.

Future In-N-Out Locations

28320 Highway 290 Cypress, TX 77433

1830 W. Cleveland Ave. Madera, CA 93637

3520 E. Fairview Ave. Meridian, ID 83642

229 Old Nuevo Rd. Perris, CA 92570

31791 Del Obispo St. San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

122 El Dorado Blvd. Webster, TX 77598

Where is Whataburger opening next?

The Texas orange burger chain has yet to pierce the Golden State line but has extended its hold on the south and mid-west.

KMO Burger, a franchisee group fronted by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has added multiple locations across both sides of Kansas City and is set to open more through 2024.

The chain also opened a training center and multiple locations in Colorado with franchisee BurgerWorks.

Earlier this year, Whataburger and franchisee Made to Order Holdings announced they would open 50 stores in the Atlanta area over five years.

Future Whataburger locations

Las Vegas Strip

14123 W 135th St, Olathe, KS 66062

4200 Sterling Ave, Kansas City, MO 64133 & Interstate 70

12416 S US Hwy 71, Grandview, MO 64030

9008 NW 64th Street, Parkville, MO 64152

707 W 23rd St, Lawrence, KS 66046

900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, GA 30656

10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, GA 30014

SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, GA 30078

15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, GA 30534

840 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

2955 Cobb Pkwy #910, Atlanta, GA 30339

Raytown, MO

Topeka, KS

Which burger do you prefer? Is there a local chain that you think eclipses both? Email us and tell us your burger opinions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where In-N-Out and Whataburger are opening next