BURGER KING® Brazil Selects Bringg to Enhance its Customer Delivery Experience

Bringg's Delivery Management Platform will help the fast food chain to expand their scope of delivery, increase efficiency, and reduce costs in North and South of Brazil

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the leading delivery management platform provider, announced today that BURGER KING® Brazil selected them to help manage their last mile operations and increase delivery channels across the region. With Bringg's delivery management platform, BURGER KING® Brazil will be able to offer more delivery options across the country while increasing efficiency and reducing last mile costs.

In Brazil, the food delivery sector is estimated to have nearly 12 million platform-to-consumer delivery users and more than 49 million restaurant-to-consumer delivery users in 2021. With 84 million users forecasted by 2027, the restaurant-to-consumer delivery segment would remain the largest segment in the market.

BURGER KING® Brazil will utilize Bringg's delivery management platform to expand their delivery channels and improve the customer delivery experience -- managing and optimizing all operations from order placement to order delivery. Furthermore, BURGER KING® Brazil will be able to reduce delivery commission costs offering customers better pricing options, ensuring they receive their orders on time.

"We are excited to be working with such a well-known brand, which is setting an example of how to best manage the complex and costly last mile delivery operations," said CEO of Bringg, Guy Bloch. "BURGER KING® Brazil's customers are already benefiting from a better experience. And this is what the future of restaurant delivery looks like."

About Bringg

Bringg is the delivery management platform market leader, serving over 800 customers globally. Bringg manages and unifies last mile delivery, fulfillment and returns, empowering enterprises to manage and grow their delivery capacity, reduce cost and provide branded customer experiences. Bringg's open SaaS platform and robust network of over 250 delivery providers, enables enterprises to offer customers any delivery option, whether using internal drivers or external delivery providers, including 3PL, carriers, crowdsourced fleets or independent gig drivers.

https://www.bringg.com/

About Burger King

Founded in 1954, the BURGER KING® brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER®, the BURGER KING® system operates more than 14,000 locations in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of BURGER KING® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. The BURGER KING® brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $23 billion in system sales and over 19,000 restaurants.

To learn more about the BURGER KING® brand, please visit the BURGER KING® brand website at https://www.bk.com/ or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

