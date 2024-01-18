A Burger King employee who never missed a day of work in 27 years got a goodie bag for his service. The internet gave him $450K. How to meet your financial goals without relying on strangers

Burger King employee Kevin Ford hadn’t missed a day of work in 27 years. Early on, his focus was on paying the bills and raising two daughters as a single father.

“I was barely making rent,” Ford told USA Today while recounting his story.

The 56-year-old Las Vegas man, who has worked out of the Harry Reid International Airport since 1995, was presented with a meager goodie bag in 2022 that included a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, candy, a couple of pens and some keychains to commemorate his nearly three decades in food service.

He posted a TikTok video gratefully showing off his manager’s gifts, and the clip unexpectedly went viral.

One of his daughters created a GoFundMe for him, and donations from viewers who were amazed by Ford’s hard-working, humble nature began to pour in. As of Jan. 17, the fundraiser surpassed $450,000.

He used the life-changing funds to pay off debts, purchase plane tickets to visit his grandchildren, put money toward his retirement and buy a home just 15 minutes outside of Las Vegas, according to USA Today.

“I know it’s not a mansion, but it's mine,” Ford said while showing off the property in a video clip posted Dec. 29.

“I want to thank everyone all around the world for what you’ve done for me, something that I thought would never be possible for me: home ownership.”

Since starting his job at the airport, Ford remarried and fathered another pair of daughters with his second wife. He has set aside some additional money for his children, per USA Today.

Now, meeting your big financial goals might seem like a distant or even unachievable dream — but here’s how you can get started even without receiving a small fortune in donations.

Make a plan

Whether you’re saving up for your first home or working on paying off your debts, you’ll need to come up with a solid plan and set yourself some tangible goals.

For example, perhaps you can start by automating your credit card payments. Or, if they’re too difficult to tackle all at once, start with your highest-interest debt and work your way down so you don’t accumulate too much interest.

If you’re still feeling stuck, consider chatting with a financial adviser who can evaluate your situation and help you plan for the future.

Budget and save

Now that you’ve got a plan, you might be unsure about how to scrounge up the funds to complete your goals — but taking a look at your spending can be a good place to start.

There might be ways for you to cut down on costs, like canceling that streaming subscription you never use or securing a lower rate on your car insurance policy.

Perhaps try budgeting for your everyday expenses with a money management app, or use the cash stuffing hack. Make sure to cover your fixed expenses and necessities first before moving onto your savings and discretionary purchases.

Boost your income

If you’re in a place where your existing income and expenses leave you with nothing left each month, look into other income streams to give you more of a buffer.

You could monetize one of your hobbies and set up a side hustle. If you’ve got a spare room at home that’s going unused, consider cleaning it up and posting an ad on Airbnb to rent it out.

Or, do some research and start investing in the stock market. Some platforms will build you a customized portfolio and monitor and manage your investments, rebalancing where needed. You could start with using your spare change, or go a little further with real estate, such as investing in apartment buildings or vacation rentals, to grow your funds.

