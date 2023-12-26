Burger King lone Central Florida restaurant shut down after inspections last week

A single Central Florida restaurant was shut down the week of Dec. 17-23, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Brevard County

The Burger King at 1895 W. New Haven Ave. in Melbourne was shut down on Dec. 20 after inspectors found eight violations including one high priority violation from the discovery of dozens of rodent droppings on site.

Inspectors returned later that day finding only one basic violation, but stated the restaurant had met inspection standards and allowed it to reopen.

Complaints and warnings

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida, with 20.

Lake had seven, Volusia had seven, Osceola had six, Brevard had three and Seminole had two. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.