Burger King's crispy chicken sandwich was so popular, it's now a wrap

Burger King's new BK Royal Crispy Wraps come in three flavors: classic, spicy and honey mustard.

Burger King's popular Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich is making its return to a fast-food restaurant near you, but this time it'll be in snack form.

The new BK Royal Crispy Wraps will debut Aug. 14 at Burger King restaurants nationwide, the chain announced Monday. At $2.99 each, the smaller wraps comes in three varieties: classic, spicy and honey mustard.

Designed to be either a snack or an addition to a regular meal, each wrap is made with a crispy strip of chicken, along with tomato, lettuce, and your choice of sauce all combined in a soft tortilla.

“At Burger King, we’re no strangers to innovation when it comes to chicken," Pat O’Toole, Burger King's chief marketing officer in North America, said in a statement. “The BK Royal Crispy Wraps offer our guests an all-new way to enjoy our BK Royal Crispy Chicken without sacrificing quality ingredients, bold flavors, and the choice to have it your way.”

Burger King's BK Royal Crispy Wraps will be available Aug. 14.

But don't dawdle. The wraps will only be available for a limited time at participating Burger King restaurants across the U.S., though the chain hasn't announced for how long.

Another limited dish available at Burger King

The wrap is the latest menu item that Burger King has introduced this summer for a limited time.

In June, the chain debuted a combo of Fiery Nuggets, a spicy version of its chicken nuggets, along with a new frozen beverage with hint of sweet heat called the the Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango. The drink is a combination of mango and citrus flavors with a touch of spicy chili flavor.

Those older menu items will only be available at participating locations through Aug. 17.

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com.

