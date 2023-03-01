U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

BurgerFi Introduces Udi's® Gluten-Free Buns to its Menu

·3 min read

The Better-For-You Burger Brand Continues to Stay Ahead of Consumer Demands with New Gluten-Free Offerings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi" or the "Company"), owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is introducing Udi's® gluten-free buns to the BurgerFi menu. Starting this week, the buns are available at all traditional restaurant locations.

(PRNewsfoto/BurgerFi International)
(PRNewsfoto/BurgerFi International)

"As a better-for-you brand, we want to make sure all our guests – whether vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free – can enjoy a delicious meal at our restaurants," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi International Inc. "The addition of Udi's® gluten-free buns reinforces our mission to set the bar high for zero-compromise standards when it comes to satisfying food cravings."

The desire for gluten-free offerings shows no signs of slowing down with an estimated 20 million people in the U.S. having a gluten sensitivity. With this menu addition, BurgerFi is staying on top of consumer demand. Guests that follow a gluten-free diet can enjoy these soft, golden buns – which are also dairy-free, soy-free and nut-free – with any of the company's delicious burgers including the BurgerFi Cheeseburger, made with All-Natural Angus Beef, and the signature premium burger, The CEO, made with American Wagyu Beef.

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients including 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. Other favorites include the VegeFi® Burger, Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich and Frozen Custard Desserts. Along with the Udi's® gluten-free buns, BurgerFi also offers a Vegan Multigrain Bun and a Green Style (lettuce) bun option to better serve its varied customer base.

"BurgerFi's commitment to high-quality foods and ingredients means that our guests can always feel good about eating with us," says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi. "Udi's® delicious buns are the perfect addition to our menu and bring even more tasty options for our guests who follow a gluten-free diet."

Udi's® Healthy Foods is a leader in the fast-growing industry for gluten-free foods in North America. The company markets a diversified and growing range of gluten-free products including breads, pastries frozen pizzas and granola under the well-recognized Udi's® Gluten-Free Foods brand.

For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers' Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Media Contact: burgerfi@rbbcommunications.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burgerfi-introduces-udis-gluten-free-buns-to-its-menu-301758483.html

SOURCE BurgerFi International

