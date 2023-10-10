Burgundy Diamond Mines (ASX:BDM) shareholders have earned a 42% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited (ASX:BDM) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 26% in that time. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 478%. Impressive! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Burgundy Diamond Mines made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Burgundy Diamond Mines can boast revenue growth at a rate of 104% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 42%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Burgundy Diamond Mines, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Burgundy Diamond Mines in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 8.0% in the last year, Burgundy Diamond Mines shareholders lost 7.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 42%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Burgundy Diamond Mines is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

