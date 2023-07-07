Burgundy Diamond Mines Executive Chairman Acquires 143% More Stock

Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited (ASX:BDM) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Executive Chairman, William O’Keeffe, recently bought a whopping AU$10.0m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.25. That purchase boosted their holding by 143%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Burgundy Diamond Mines

In fact, the recent purchase by William O’Keeffe was the biggest purchase of Burgundy Diamond Mines shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.23). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. William O’Keeffe was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Burgundy Diamond Mines Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 34% of Burgundy Diamond Mines shares, worth about AU$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Burgundy Diamond Mines Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Burgundy Diamond Mines we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Burgundy Diamond Mines. Our analysis shows 7 warning signs for Burgundy Diamond Mines (5 are significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

