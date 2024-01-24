Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited's (ASX:BDM) market cap dropped AU$36m last week; individual investors who hold 51% were hit as were institutions

Key Insights

Burgundy Diamond Mines' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 25 shareholders own 46% of the company

Institutional ownership in Burgundy Diamond Mines is 21%

A look at the shareholders of Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited (ASX:BDM) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While institutions who own 21% came under pressure after market cap dropped to AU$242m last week,retail investors took the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Burgundy Diamond Mines.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Burgundy Diamond Mines?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Burgundy Diamond Mines. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Burgundy Diamond Mines' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Burgundy Diamond Mines. Arctic Canadian Diamond Holding, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.1% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.4% and 6.5% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Burgundy Diamond Mines

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$16m worth of the AU$242m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 51% stake in Burgundy Diamond Mines, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 21%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Burgundy Diamond Mines (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

