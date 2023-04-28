Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. In addition, at its meeting on April 27, 2023, the board of directors declared a $0.53 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 15, 2023.

The Company notes the following first quarter highlights:

Balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity and capital ratios significantly higher than regulatory defined well-capitalized levels;

Asset quality remains stable across the loan portfolio with adequate reserves;

Focus remains on strategic initiatives to profitably expand market share, transform the Company's digital capabilities and grow sources of non-interest income; and

On April 26, 2023, the Company's common shares, previously quoted on OTC Markets, began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

"During an extremely volatile quarter across the industry, we grew loans, opportunistically bolstered our liquidity position, and increased our capital position. Despite an environment that resulted in a rapid increase in interest expense, the team delivered a year-over-year increase in pretax, pre-provision earnings and remains steadfastly focused on executing our strategic initiatives."

Results of Operations

First Quarter 2023 - Comparison to prior year quarter

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $7.5 million or $1.6 million lower than the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Total revenue (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $29.0 million or 5% higher than the three months ended March 31, 2022, and included $22.8 million in interest and fees on loans and $11.3 million on investment security income, which was a 38% increase and a 45% increase, respectively, over the prior year three months ended March 31, 2022. Overall, interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $34.3 million or 42% higher than the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in interest income for the Company's loans was due to higher balances and rates, and the interest income increase in investment securities was primarily due to higher rates. Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, ended the quarter at $1.9 billion or 11% higher than March 31, 2022, while the investment portfolio fair value ended the quarter at $1.4 billion or 11% lower than the prior year quarter.

The increase in interest income was offset by an increase in interest expense, which was $9.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, or $8.8 million higher than the prior year period. The rapidly rising rate environment resulted in an increase in the Company's cost of funds that outpaced the resulting benefit of higher rates on assets. The Company's deposit and borrowing interest expense was $5.4 million and $4.2 million or $5.0 million and $3.8 million higher for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, respectively. Deposits ended the quarter at $3.0 billion or 2% higher than the same period in 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by 6% to $906.7 million and borrowed funds increased by 43% to $321.7 million from the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, increased $0.1 million from the same period last year to $4.2 million. The increase was primarily due to higher other non-interest income revenue. Within other non-interest income, the Company received more dividend income from the Federal Home Loan Bank than in the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2022.

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, as amended, which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the current expected credit loss ("CECL") methodology. The adoption was prospective with a day-one non-earnings impact adjustment to the Company's capital, net of taxes, of $3.4 million. This impact is reflected in our capital ratios without any transition adjustment for the adoption of CECL. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million compared to a recapture of credit losses of $2.6 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue after provision for credit losses was $28.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which was a decrease of 6% compared to the same period last year.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.2 million, or 6%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from the prior year three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was driven by higher personnel related expenses, primarily benefits and pension, due to increased healthcare costs and general macro-economic conditions. The Company also incurred expenses related to the efforts of listing our common stock on the Nasdaq stock exchange and the filing of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to register our common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company, the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of March 31, 2023, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk weighted asset ratios were 17.4% and 18.5% and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 11.1% compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

As of March 31, 2023, total shareholders' equity was $289.8 million or 12% lower than March 31, 2022, due to the impact of higher rates on the fair value of our securities portfolio.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington DC Metro area. The Bank offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland. Learn more at www.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release.

Member FDIC; Equal Housing Lender

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company and the Bank, including with respect to the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity, meet and exceed regulatory capitalization requirements, execute on strategic priorities and initiatives, expand market share, and transform its digital capabilities. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. The Company's forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Registration Statement on Form 10-K, as amended, and as ordered effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2023. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands)







Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022 Interest income









Loans, including fees $ 22,760

$ 16,450 Taxable securities

9,802



5,358 Tax-exempt securities

1,458



2,426 Other interest income

308



18 Total interest income

34,328



24,252 Interest expense









Deposits

5,401



400 Borrowed funds

4,138



366 Other interest expense

15



15 Total interest expense

9,554



781 Net interest income

24,774



23,471











Provision for (recapture of) credit losses

515



(2,638) Net interest income after credit loss expense

24,259



26,109











Non-interest income









Fiduciary and wealth management

1,337



1,305 Service charges and fees

1,635



1,633 Net gains (losses) on securities

—



104 Income from life insurance

560



537 Other non-interest income

682



536 Total non-interest income

4,214



4,115











Non-interest expense









Salaries and wages

9,494



9,529 Pensions and other employee benefits

2,468



2,039 Occupancy

1,457



1,546 Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance

1,339



1,379 Other operating

5,607



4,672 Total non-interest expense

20,365



19,165 Income before income taxes

8,108



11,059











Income tax expense

584



1,933 Net income $ 7,524

$ 9,126

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 10,616

$ 9,124 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

106,323



41,171 Cash and cash equivalents

116,939



50,295 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,362,785



1,371,757 Restricted stock, at cost

9,129



16,443 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value

360



— Loans

1,951,738



1,887,221 Allowance for credit losses

(25,704)



(21,039) Net loans

1,926,034



1,866,182 Premises and equipment, net

55,157



53,170 Accrued interest receivable

15,158



15,481 Company-owned life insurance

93,053



92,487 Other assets

92,571



97,083 Total Assets $ 3,671,186

$ 3,562,898











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Liabilities









Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 906,723

$ 960,692 Interest-bearing deposits

2,125,668



1,959,708 Total deposits

3,032,391



2,920,400 Borrowed funds

321,700



343,100 Accrued interest and other liabilities

27,312



25,945 Total Liabilities

3,381,403



3,289,445











Shareholders' Equity









Common Stock

4,000



4,000 Additional paid-in capital

12,686



12,282 Retained earnings

424,532



424,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(123,809)



(139,495) Treasury stock

(27,626)



(27,725) Total Shareholders' Equity

289,783



273,453 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,671,186

$ 3,562,898

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)































March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022





























Per common share information



























Basic earnings $ 1.01

$ 1.80

$ 1.50

$ 1.40

$ 1.23 Diluted earnings

1.00



1.78



1.49



1.39



1.23 Cash dividends

0.53



0.53



0.53



0.53



0.53 Book value

39.02



36.82



34.40



39.21



44.57





























Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless indicated)



























Assets $ 3,671,186

$ 3,562,898

$ 3,501,145

$ 3,585,822

$ 3,551,739 Average earning assets

3,331,920



3,255,213



3,328,594



3,342,045



3,384,644 Loans (gross)

1,951,738



1,887,221



1,751,827



1,748,508



1,760,308 Loans (net)

1,926,034



1,866,182



1,730,874



1,725,146



1,731,247 Securities, available-forsale, at fair value

1,362,785



1,371,757



1,453,104



1,515,974



1,526,948 Non-interest-bearing deposits

906,723



960,692



980,714



987,748



965,482 Interest-bearing deposits

2,125,668



1,959,708



1,996,946



1,972,675



2,008,137 Deposits, total

3,032,391



2,920,400



2,977,660



2,960,423



2,973,619 Brokered deposits

389,185



100,273



—



—



— Uninsured deposits

715,053



843,431



847,973



897,669



870,749 Borrowed funds

321,700



343,100



243,000



310,000



225,000 Unused borrowing capacity(1)

809,127



622,186



743,456



977,935



995,436 Equity

289,783



273,453



255,471



291,138



330,910 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(123,809)



(139,495)



(147,578)



(104,221)



(57,496)





























(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank availability.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)































March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022 Ratios



























Return on average assets (annualized)

0.85 %



1.51 %



1.23 %



1.17 %



1.03 % Return on average equity (annualized)

10.83



20.66



14.99



13.48



9.91 Net interest margin (non-GAAP)

3.06



3.46



3.25



3.15



2.89 Efficiency ratio

70.25



51.24



64.48



67.61



69.47 Loans to deposit ratio

64.36



64.62



58.83



59.06



59.20 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio(2)

17.40



17.89



18.23



18.09



17.47 Total capital to riskweighted assets ratio(2)

18.50



18.81



19.18



19.16



18.72 Leverage ratio(2)

11.09



11.30



11.03



10.94



10.88





























Income statement



























Interest income $ 34,328

$ 32,574

$ 29,265

$ 26,542

$ 24,252 Interest expense

9,554



4,665



2,584



911



781 Non-interest income

4,214



4,217



4,259



4,496



4,115 Total revenue (non-GAAP)

28,988



32,126



30,940



30,127



27,586 Non-interest expense

20,365



16,462



19,951



20,368



19,165 Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non- GAAP)

8,623



15,664



10,989



9,759



8,421 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses

515



98



(2,388)



(2,538)



(2,638) Income before income taxes

8,108



15,566



13,377



12,297



11,059 Income tax expense



584



2,213



2,240



1,900



1,933 Net income

$ 7,524

$ 13,353

$ 11,137

$ 10,397

$ 9,126





























(2) Ratios are for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company for all periods presented.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands)



















Total Revenue (non-GAAP)



















March 31

2023

December 31

2023

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022 Interest income $ 34,328

$ 32,574

$ 29,265

$ 26,542

$ 24,252 Interest expense

9,554



4,665



2,584



911



781 Non-interest income

4,214



4,217



4,259



4,496



4,115 Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 28,988

$ 32,126

$ 30,940

$ 30,127

$ 27,586



Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.























Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP)



















March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022 Income before taxes $ 8,108

$ 15,566

$ 13,377

$ 12,297

$ 11,059 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses

515



98



(2,388)



(2,538)



(2,638) Pretax, preprovision earnings

(non-GAAP) $ 8,623

$ 15,664

$ 10,989

$ 9,759

$ 8,421



Pretax pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.





Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP)





March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022 Net interest income $ 24,774

$ 27,909

$ 26,681

$ 25,631

$ 23,471 Taxable-equivalent adjustments

387



455



621



655



645 Net interest income

(Fully TaxableEquivalent - FTE) $ 25,161

$ 28,364

$ 27,302

$ 26,286

$ 24,116





























Average earning assets $ 3,331,920

$ 3,255,213

$ 3,328,594

$ 3,342,045

$ 3,384,644 Net interest margin

(non-GAAP)

3.06 %



3.46 %



3.25 %



3.15 %



2.89 %



The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. Taxableequivalent net interest income is only used for calculating net interest margin. The fully taxable equivalent net interest income is annualized and then is divided by the average earning assets to calculate net interest margin. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income. The tax-rate used for this adjustment is 21%.



