Burke & Herbert Financial Services Director Acquires 2.1% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Shawn McLaughlin, the Director of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) recently shelled out US$54k to buy stock, at US$54.01 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.1%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Julian Barnwell bought US$248k worth of shares at a price of US$49.68 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$55.02. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Burke & Herbert Financial Services insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Burke & Herbert Financial Services insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Burke & Herbert Financial Services insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$58m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Burke & Herbert Financial Services Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Burke & Herbert Financial Services we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

