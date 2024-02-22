Burlington Stores announce opening date for East Town mall location | Streetwise

The new Burlington Store location is opening at East Town mall, between Five Below and Hallmark.

GREEN BAY — Burlington Stores, Inc., a New Jersey-based retail store, is set to open on March 8 at East Town mall, according to a press release.

The national discount retailer will open its new location at 2350 E. Mason St., Suite 5, at East Town, between Five Below and Hallmark. This store brings the total in the state to 13 and is the second location in Green Bay, with another at 1616 W. Mason St. on the west side.

Michael O'Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores, said the goal is to continue to offer residents in Green Bay low prices on brand name merchandise.

"We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products,” O'Sullivan said.

On March 8 and 9, Friday and Saturday, the company will offer the first 100 customers over 18-years-old a $10 gift card. The following day, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella as supplies last.

The store will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Burlington Stores is ready to open next month in East Town