Burlington Stores' Customers Donate More Than $1.8 Million to AdoptAClassroom.org, Supporting Teachers and Benefitting Students Nationwide This Back-to-School Season

·3 min read

<p>Funds will help offset the $750 teachers spend on average each year of their own money on classroom supplies</p>

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the award-winning national non-profit AdoptAClassroom.org announced that Burlington Stores, the national retailer delivering amazing deals to customers every time they shop, collected more than $1.8 million to benefit K-12 teachers and their students nationwide as they head back to school. The donation was made possible by the generous contributions of Burlington's customers and associates at their more than 790 stores between July 5 and August 9. Over the five-year partnership, Burlington has raised more than $8 million for AdoptAClassroom.org through its yearly back-to-school in-store fundraising campaign, benefitting over 1 million students nationwide.

AdoptAClassroom.org (PRNewsfoto/AdoptAClassroom.org)
AdoptAClassroom.org (PRNewsfoto/AdoptAClassroom.org)

According to AdoptAClassroom.org's 2021 Teacher Spending Survey, teachers are spending more out of pocket on classroom supplies than ever before with 30 percent of teachers spending $1,000 or more. Heading into the 2021-2022 school year, 95 percent of those surveyed said their classroom supply budget will not be enough to meet their students' needs with 80 percent saying basic school supplies would help their students have a successful year. Teachers noted that challenges they expect to face this year include getting the supplies needed to create an inclusive classroom for all students (70 percent) and helping their students over the trauma of COVID-19 (65 percent).

"Throughout our five years of partnership, Burlington has proven to be incredibly passionate about education and supporting classrooms in the communities where their associates and customers live and work," said Ann Pifer, executive director, AdoptAClassroom.org. "Together, we've been able to make it a little easier and alleviate some stress on teachers and their wallets so they can focus on educating our next generation."

"Burlington is deeply committed to supporting our country's educators, as we know they are instrumental in the development of our future leaders," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. "We're grateful for our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, and we thank our customers and associates for their continued dedication and commitment to education."

To learn more, visit Burlington.com and AdoptAClassroom.org.

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 792 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2021, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

ABOUT ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

Media Contacts:
Kaitlyn Adams
Tierney
215-790-4388
Kaitlyn.Adams@tierneyagency.com

Carolyn Aberman
AdoptAClassroom.org
612-770-1085
caberman@adoptaclassroom.org

Burlington Stores (PRNewsfoto/AdoptAClassroom.org)
Burlington Stores (PRNewsfoto/AdoptAClassroom.org)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burlington-stores-customers-donate-more-than-1-8-million-to-adoptaclassroomorg-supporting-teachers-and-benefitting-students-nationwide-this-back-to-school-season-301366536.html

SOURCE AdoptAClassroom.org

