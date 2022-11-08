U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,828.11
    +21.31 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.83
    +333.83 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,616.20
    +51.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.01
    -2.78 (-3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.80
    +35.30 (+2.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.52 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0077
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1547
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6300
    -0.9450 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,412.29
    -2,283.51 (-11.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.43
    -34.48 (-7.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation
·3 min read
Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation
Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation

BURLINGTON, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel at everyday low prices, will release its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-800-715-9871 (passcode: 4211444) and the international dial-in number is 1-646-307-1963. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at www.burlingtoninvestors.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on November 22, 2022 beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET through November 29, 2022 11:59 p.m. ET. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-800-770-2030 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-609-800-9909. The replay passcode is 4211444.

Investors and others should note that Burlington Stores currently announces material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. In the future, Burlington Stores will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the Company, and may also utilize its website and/or various social media sites to communicate important information about the Company, key personnel, new brands and services, trends, new marketing campaigns, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that the Company posts on its website or on social media channels could be deemed material; therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media, our customers, business partners and others interested in Burlington Stores to review the information posted on its website, as well as the following social media channels:

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BurlingtonStores/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/burlington).

Any updates to the list of social media channels the Company may use to communicate material information will be posted on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.burlingtoninvestors.com.

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2021 net sales of $9.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 877 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2022, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

David J. Glick
Daniel Delrosario
855-973-8445
Info@BurlingtonInvestors.com

Allison Malkin
ICR, Inc.
203-682-8225


Recommended Stories

  • Disney stock slides on Q4 earnings miss despite park revenue, streaming growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's fourth-quarter earnings results.

  • Disney stock drops after reporting earnings miss, wider streaming loss

    Disney reported its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday after market close. Here's what to know.

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling today on several bits of news that are causing pessimism among investors. An analyst cut his price target for Nio's stock today, just a few days after a new report said that China isn't rolling back its strict zero-COVID policy. All of the news worried some investors, pushing the EV stock down 4.1% as of 10:57 a.m. ET.

  • Annaly Capital Management Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: US$302.1m (down by...

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Is Soaring Today

    Investors pushed the share price of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, higher today after the company reported third-quarter sales that outpaced Wall Street's expectations and issued strong fourth-quarter revenue guidance. The company's CEO, Zvi Lando, said in a press release that "the results reflect extremely strong momentum in Europe where our revenues grew 90% compared to the same quarter last year." Shareholders were also likely happy that management anticipates continued growth as SolarEdge expands its manufacturing footprint.

  • Should You Buy The Trade Desk (TTD) Ahead of Earnings?

    The Trade Desk (TTD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Omega Healthcare Investors Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

    Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$239.4m (down 15...

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Gaining Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) continues to show signs that its business is normalizing, and investors are taking note. It's been a rough few years for Boeing, as the company has flown through both issues with its 737 MAX and then the pandemic. Boeing is now looking to boost deliveries in order to increase cash flow and pay down some of the billions in added debt it took on during the crisis to make sure it survived.

  • Goldman Sachs’ Cheap Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss Goldman Sachs’ cheap dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and the firm’s outlook on dividend stocks, and go directly to read Goldman Sachs’ 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks. Growth tech stocks have dominated the market for years due to their innovative products and services. However, […]

  • FTX crash wipes billions from market as Binance steps in to buy crypto rival

    A prominent cryptocurrency token has plummeting, with nearly 50% wiped from its value in the last 24 hours, causing a major rout across crypto markets.

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Penny stocks, defined as equities that trade at under $5 per share, have a bad reputation within many investing circles. Scores of promising early-stage companies have seen their share prices tumble into penny stock territory this year. Which of these newly minted penny stocks offer the most compelling risk-to-reward ratios?

  • Twilio Management Drops a Bomb on Investors!

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) management dropped a bomb on investors by updating their long-term revenue growth outlook. The new guidance caught investors off-guard, which prompted a great deal of selling in Twilio stock.

  • Crypto sell-off sparked by FTX’s agreement to Binance buyout

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith details the news that crypto exchange Binance has agreed to buy its rival FTX.com and how it's triggered a sell-off in the crypto space.

  • Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast

    The company now expects annual revenue to be about $2 billion, the lower end of its prior forecast of between $2 billion and $2.3 billion. However, Novavax shares were up about 1% in aftermarket trading, as the company reported revenue of $734.6 million, above analysts' estimates of $586.3 million, as per Refinitiv data. In August, Novavax halved its full-year revenue forecast as it did not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot this year in the United States.

  • Beyond Meat's (BYND) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Key Factors to Note

    Beyond Meat's (BYND) third-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect the impact of macroeconomic factors like inflation and headwinds related to labor availability and supply-chain hurdles, among others.

  • Why TaskUs Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Better-than-expected financial results in the face of economic uncertainty is encouraging for investors.

  • Lyft stock plunges on earnings, disappointing outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Lyft following third-quarter earnings.

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Greenlane Renewables Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane'' or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts reported are in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting