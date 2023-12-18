Burlington Stores, Inc.'s (NYSE:BURL) P/E Is Still On The Mark Following 35% Share Price Bounce

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 35% share price jump in the last month. But the gains over the last month weren't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 2.4% in the last twelve months.

After such a large jump in price, Burlington Stores may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 39.4x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies, Burlington Stores has been doing quite well of late. The P/E is probably high because investors think the company will continue to navigate the broader market headwinds better than most. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Burlington Stores?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Burlington Stores' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 82%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 39% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 10% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Burlington Stores is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Burlington Stores' P/E?

Shares in Burlington Stores have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Burlington Stores maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

