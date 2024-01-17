Burlington Stores to open this spring at East Town mall | Streetwise

The building is currently under construction but the company is already hiring.

GREEN BAY − A New Jersey retail store is set to open this spring in east Green Bay, according to a press release.

Burlington Stores Inc., a national discount retailer, is opening a new store at 2350 E. Mason St., Suite 5, at East Town Mall, between Five Below and Hallmark. There already is a store on the west side, at 1616 W. Mason St.

The company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off from other retailers' prices, which include women, men, youth and baby apparel, as well as beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

Lindsay Erickson, a spokesperson for Burlington, said the company is currently hiring and the new store will bring around 65 to 75 new jobs to the community. Those interested can go to Burlington Jobs online to apply.

The new store brings the total number of stores in the state to 13, the release said, and adds to the more than 1,000 stores open nationwide at the end of 2023.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Burlington Stores to open Green Bay location this spring | Streetwise