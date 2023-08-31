Burlington, Visionworks, new townhomes: What's new in Jacksonville's building permits

Gateway Retail Center LLC has been permitted to remodel the exterior façade for spaces 11, 12, and 12a at 5258 Norwood Ave. for a Burlington store. This work will be done in conjunction with an interior tenant remodel of space 11 that adds new restrooms, a breakroom, a fitting room, a sales and stock area, walls, finishes, fixtures, and paint for a new Burlington retail store in that spot.

The total cost for both inside and outside renovations comes to $950,000 and Williams & Rowe Co. will be the contractor for the project.

New warehouse for Imeson Park

JI IPS Building C, LLC. has a permit to build out a 20,445-square-foot enclosed warehouse at 1511 Zoo Parkway Rd., Unit 2. The permit also shows 1,300 square feet of space that is not enclosed.

Although there was no indication of who would occupy the space, it did say the cost of the project is $14,565,000 and that The Conlan Company would be the contractor.

New truck wash facility for Jacksonville's Westside

The City of Jacksonville has approved a permit for Blue Beacon Truck Wash which will be located on 5.5 acres of currently undeveloped property at 6680 Pritchard Road. That property is owned by Blue Beacon, Inc.

Specifications on the permit show the facility will include an office and will be a one-story building that will be 36 feet in height, and span 13,663 square feet of enclosed space when complete.

The cost of the project is set at $5,100,000 and Brothers Group Construction Company will be the contractor for the project.

More recent permits: Hilton hotel, Toyota, McDonald's: What's new in Jacksonville's building permits

More recent permits: Five Below, Royal Hot Pot and BBQ, Wingstop: What's new in Jacksonville's building permits

Visionworks set for San Jose Boulevard

The Lote Group LLC has been approved by the City of Jacksonville for a remodel of existing tenant space located at 10950 San Jose Blvd.

The permit shows the space will be 2,877 square feet and be home to Visionworks retail eye care store.

Story continues

The cost of the project is $335,000 and Supreme Interior Construction Group will be doing the work.

Aug. 21, 2023

4580, 4582, 4584, 4586, 4588, 4590, 4592, 4594 Allure Lane, two-story townhomes, Ag Ehc II (Len) Multi-State 1, LLC. Total cost for all is $1,658,890. Lennar Homes LLC is the contractor.

5427, 5429, 5431, 5433, 5435, 5437, 5439, 5441 Tellaro Lane, D.R. Horton, new two-story townhomes. Total cost for all is $1,200,000. D.R. Horton is the builder.

10655 Brightman Blvd., Aston Town Center LLC., new construction commercial swimming pool with heat pump for guests and residents only of Aston at Town Center. $325,000. Village Pools of Central Florida LLC.

4204 Georgetown Dr., NexTower Developoment Group II, LLC, project out to bid - permit review for a proposed 150' Mono-Pine Cell Tower and fenced ground compound, $165,000. Florida Tel Con Inc.

1851 Largo Rd., Unit 1, Anish Keval, 63 replacement windows size for size, $49,180. American Window Products, Inc.

960 Adams St. E., Jacksonville Properties I, LLC, new construction commercial swimming pool for new Doro apartments' residents and guests only on 8th-floor roof, with gas heat (2) 400K BTU, $478,500. Village Pools of Central, LLC.

7743 Alphons St., Bowing Oaks Bayard LLC, new open-air entry, $50,000. Hickox Contracting.

12636 San Jose Blvd., Unit 3, Bold Line Design LLC, tenant improvement in existing building shell space, $50,000. Avant Construction Group.

Aug. 22, 2023

9412 Feagles Farm Rd., Lennar Homes LLC, construction of 4,645 square feet, modular block retaining wall for Saddle Oaks, Phase I, $98,313. Associated Construction Products Inc.,

B23-659662.000 12711, 12713, 12715, 12717, 12719, 12721, 12729, 12731, 12733, 12735, 12737, 12739, 12741, 12743, 12749, 12751, 12753, 12755 Barrack Lane., D. R. Horton, new two-story townhomes, D R Horton is the contractor. Total cost for 18 townhomes, 2,778,600.

B23-663602.000 664, 668, 670, 672, 674, Celtic Dr. , D. R. Horton, 5 new two-story townhomes, $809,000 for all five. D.R. Horton is the contractor.

2400 Yankee Clipper Dr., City of Jacksonville, interior build-out for two-story, 2,180 square feet maintenance operations break room and locker room for United Airlines, $31,559. Acon Construction Co., Inc.

4229 Moncrief Rd. W., Millennia Jacksonville FL TC, LP, demolish two-story masonry gutted building, slab & foundations (Bldg 1 only), $48,700. Burkhalter Wrecking Inc.

40 Adams St. E., Jessie Ball duPont Center, multiple tenant modifications to existing suites, $296,623. Spartan Construction LLC.

2730 Picketville Rd., Unit 103, Real Floors, Inc., tenant build-out, $150,000, Bassford Industrial Construction LLC.

4655 Salisbury Rd., Unit 350, The Quadrant Jax Partners, LLC, build-out for Tek Systems, $336,876. Spartan Construction LLC.

101 Union St., E., Unit 301, Eleventh Episcopal District of the African Methodist, repair car damage - block work and stucco, $39,644.99. Howard Construction LLC.

Aug. 23, 2023

8540 Homeplace Dr., CA Spyglass Owner LLC, building 9 (2) locations 120 square feet and 40 square feet. Remove and replace damage framing & sheathing as encountered install new stucco where removed like for like, $13,625. Florida Certified Contractors LLC is handling the work.

8540 Homeplace Dr., CA Spyglass Owner LLC, building 8 (1) location - 200 square feet remove and replace damaged framing & sheathing as encountered. Install new stucco where removed like for like, $16,202. Florida Certified Contractors LLC is handling the work.

8540 Homeplace Dr., CA Spyglass Owner LLC, sentry building - (2) locations 178 square feet and 120 square feet wall repairs. Remove and replace damaged framing & sheathing as encountered, install new stucco where removed like for like, $46,860. Florida Certified Contractors LLC is handling the work.

3319, 3321, 3323, 3325, 3327, 3329 Penny Cove Lane, Maronda Homes LLC of Florida, new construction townhomes, $528,000 for all 6 townhomes. Maronda Homes LLC of Florida.

11112, 11114, 11116 Kinetic Court, Weekley Homes, LLC, two-story townhomes, $491,800 total for all 3 townhome builds. David Weekley Homes is the contractor.

250 Lago Mar Way, Units GM01, GM02, GM03, Racetrack Group LLC, 6-bay accessory garage for an apartment complex currently under construction, $399,010. Summit Contracting Group Inc.

1632 21st St. E., James Boykins, Demolition of structure on property and sewer disconnect, 14,256. ERS Corp. is the contractor.

4008 Laurelwood Dr., Zulya Suleyman, installing new hardie siding at the perimeter of unit, $16,935. Atlantic Total Solutions.

1336 7th St. W, Harness Homes II, LLC, fire damage walls & roof, doors, wire, plumbing, siding, second floor only 1 / 2 of duplex. No work first floor, $40,000. Kingdom's Contracting LLC.

4394 Morning Dove Dr., Leslie Newmeyer, remove and replace composite roof on existing screen room, $22,090. M Daigle And Sons Construction Inc.

August 24, 2023

4503, 4507 Sun Garden Dr., 2 new one-story residential townhomes, Dream Finders Homes, LLC, $282,644 for both. Dream Finders Homes LLC.

6963, 6967 Mirage St. Richmond American Homes, two new townhomes, $500,000 total for both, Richmond American Homes Of Fl.

6018, 6020, 6050, 6052 Immortal Ct., Richmond American Homes, new townhomes, $1,000,000 total for all four, Richmond American Homes Of Fl.

1314, 1316 High Falls Dr. Richmond American Homes, new townhomes, $500,000 for both, Richmond American Homes Of Fl.

1 TIAA Bank Field Dr., City of Jacksonville, installation of temporary pergolas on south deck of TIAA Bank Field, $30,000, Birken Construction Inc.

1250 Imeson Park Blvd., Unit 206, Merritt-Jaim1 LLC, interior build-out for Imeson Suites 206,209, $200,000, Lay Duckworth Construction.

1617 Mill Creek Lane, Lennar Homes LLC, Construction of 3 modular block retaining walls 9,989 square feet, 1,402 linear feet, $220,936, Associated Construction Products, Inc.

12200 McCormick Rd., East Arlington Grace Lutheran Church and School, remove 1 existing Modular 65 x 24 feet classroom and replace with 1 new 65 x 24 ft. modular classroom, 125,000. Kayley Corporation will do the work.

6800 Southside Pkwy., RCS Southpoint, LLC, tenant improvement for Elemental Encymes, $47,730. Adkins Construction LLC.

August 25

4432, 4436, 4438 and 4442, Rock Creek CR, Robert James Hennigar, targeted stucco and brick repairs including like-for-like replacement of dry rot framing and /or sheathing, pull and reset windows, no change in opening and exterior paint, $6632.50 x's 4, I & E Construction, Inc.,

527, 529, 531, 533, 535, 537, 539, 541 Narnia Ct., Sawyer's Preserve 214 LLC, 8-plex new construction/townhouses in Sawyer's Perserve. / 07324 SAWYERS PRESERVE BLD 24/ Townhouse 8-Plex, $680,000 for all 8 builds. Marquis Homes LLC.

6943 Mirage St., Richmond American Homes, $250,000, new construction townhouse, Richmond American Homes Of Fl is the contractor.

14259, 14261, 14263, 14265, 14267, 14269, 14271, 14273, 14275, 14277 Dream Finders Homes LLC, new townhomes, $2,500,000 total for 10 townhomes. Dream Finders Homes LLC.

14370, 14372, 14374, 14376, 14378, 14380 River Run Way, Dream Finders Homes LLC, new family townhomes, $1,500,000 total for all 6 townhomes. Dream Finders Homes LLC is the contractor.

662 Celtic Drive, D R Horton, new townhomes, $161,800, D. R. Horton is the contractor.

10478, 10480, 10482, 10484 Keegan Ct., Maronda Homes LLC of Florida, $352,000 for all 4 townhomes, Maronda Homes LLC of Florida.

4454, 4456, 4458, 4460, 4472, 4476, 4478, 4498, 4508, 4512, 4516, 4518 Congressional Dr., Emmanuel Three 7 Realty Inc. and 11 others, targeted stucco & brick repairs including like-for-like replacement of dry rot framing and/or sheathing, pull and reset windows, no change in opening and exterior paint, $79,596 total repairs, I & E Construction, Inc.

2550 Cabot Commerce Dr., G&I IX Commerce LLC c/o DRA Advisors LLC, replace the overhead door and construct a new delivery ramp, $129,898. Facility's Constructors.

7406 Fullerton St., Unit 102, ROC II Fairlead Gran Park at the Avenues, tenant build-out - drywall, paint, flooring, acoustical, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical, $87,222, Spartan Construction LLC.

11531 San Jose Blvd., Unit 6, Target Contractors Inc., Interior Buildout-Framing & drywall, plumbing, electrical, mechanical, millwork, and painting. for pack-n-ship store, $50,500. Target Contractors Inc.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville building permits Aug. 21-27, 2023