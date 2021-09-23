Burn Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Depth of Wound, By Cause, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

Burn Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Advanced Dressings, Biologics, Traditional Products), By Depth of Wound (Minor, Partial Thickness, Full Thickness), By Cause, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

Burn Care Market Growth & Trends



The global burn care market size is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing incidences of burn injuries are anticipated to fuel the demand for cost-effective treatment over the forecast period. As per the WHO, 96.0% of fatal fire-related burns occur in low to middle-income countries. According to the data published by WHO, on average 265,000 deaths are caused by burns every year. The majority of these deaths occur in low to middle-income countries and half of them occur in South East Asia. Moreover, around 1,000,000 people in India are moderately or severely burnt and around 173,000 children in Bangladesh are burnt each year. It also reported that in the U.S., approximately 4,500 burn victims die annually and 10,000 die due to burn-related infections. Owing to this substantial increase in the number of burn incidences, the patient population for burn care and treatment has

increased. This in turn is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, due to the rising incidences of burn, the demand for treatment options is increasing and as a result, the overall healthcare expenditure on burn care is increasing.Treatment options for burn care include advanced dressings, biologics, traditional burn care products, and others.



The foam dressings developed from semipermeable polyurethane are waterproof and can be used on heavily exuding wounds. As a result of which they are preferred over normal dressings which are not waterproof and need to be changed regularly.



Burn Care Market Report Highlights

• The moist wound dressing segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the rising technological advancements and increasing demand for advanced treatment options

• On the basis of depth of wound, the partial thickness burn segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributable to the favorable reimbursement policies in the developed countries

• The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increasing incidence of burn injuries and hospitalizations each year

• The thermal burns segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 owing to a high incidence of fire-related burn injuries

