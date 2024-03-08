Burn 'Em Brewing moves into new home in Michigan City

Burn 'Em Brewing recently moved to a new home in Michigan City near Blue Chip Casino. The new location will include a restaurant, event space and nearly two dozen taps.

Although work is still underway to get the kitchen up and running at the new home of Burn ‘Em Brewing in Michigan City, the business already has shown the ability to pack visitors into its taproom.

The new brewpub officially opened Feb. 23 to a packed house after a massive multi-million dollar renovation to a building at 1215 E. Second St. that was most recently being used as warehouse space.

Just beyond Blue Chip Casino on what becomes U.S. 12 heading up the Lake Michigan shoreline, the locally owned brewery has visibility that it’s never enjoyed before, having operated in an out-of-the-way location at 718 Freyer Road, Michigan City, since 2015.

Founded only in 2013 by a group of high school friends, Burn ‘Em grew slowly by mostly selling its kegs to restaurants and bars in the region before it was able to open its own tiny tap room on Freyer.

With continuing success, the group of friends — operating partners Steve and Blake Murray, Danny Moser and Howie Wiesjahn, as well as some silent investors — took another step forward by opening Bare Bones, a gastropub at 518 Lincolnway Highway in downtown LaPorte, in December 2019.

There are plenty of taps at the new Burn 'Em in Michigan City

Even with the pandemic just around the corner, Bare Bones managed to thrive, giving the group a chance to start thinking about their next big step — a jump to a large new location for Burn ‘Em and in a visible location.

Boldly painted in black inside and out, the new Burn ‘Em location has a sleek modern feel with plenty of windows to allow for natural light, even on the gloomiest of winter days. Though not fully completed, there also will be outdoor patio space.

The walls of the taproom are decorated with the comical skeletal figures that also are used on Burn ‘Em's beer labels. There’s also a variety of skulls ― including one real one that was donated by a customer ― decorating shelves and other horizontal surfaces.

Blake Murray shows off the event space at Burn 'Em Brewing, which recently relocated to a more visible location near Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City.

“We’re likely going to be adding some more art down the road,” says Blake Murray, executive chef at Bare Bones who will also oversee the kitchen at the new Burn ‘Em location.

Though the taproom is operational, it could be a couple of weeks before the kitchen at Burn ‘Em is completed and likely a few months before brewing operations are moved from the Freyer Road location to the new spot.

Equipped with 21 taps, the new location will allow Burn ‘Em to offer customers a greater assortment of its offerings as well as some hard ciders. Wine is also available, and it eventually hopes to get a three-way license to allow for mixed drinks.

Burn 'Em Brewing in Michigan City has a sleek modern interior.

“We’re thinking about getting into liquor distillation in the future,” Blake says while providing a tour of the space than provides a far bigger palette than Burn ‘Em has ever had before.

Still in the process of ramping up hiring for its front-of-house, kitchen and brewing operations, Blake figures the menu at the new Burn ‘Em location will include a host of appetizers, sandwiches and entrees with a Southern-comfort twist.

“It will be a little more casual than Bare Bones,” he says of the menu that he’s already been testing as specials at the LaPorte restaurant.

Bare Bones Gastropub has been testing menu items that could show up on the menu at Burn 'Em Brewing in Michigan City in the coming weeks. The gastropub is a sister business owned by the Burn 'Em partners. This is an andouille cornbread jalapeño bread pudding with hollandaise and sunny side farm fresh egg.

Expect prices to range from $10 to $15 for sandwiches and appetizers and up to about $30 for entrees. Currently, Burn ‘Em is open from noon to 9 p.m. Central on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and from 2 to 9 p.m. Central on Mondays and Thursdays.

Of course, those hours will be expanded as the weather improves and Burn ‘Em continues to grow its staff. In all, the business expects to eventually add about 50 because of the expansion, Blake says.

Bare Bones Gastropub has been testing menu items that could show up on the menu at Burn 'Em Brewing in Michigan City in the coming weeks. The gastropub is a sister business owned by the Burn 'Em partners.

And besides the expansion of hours and the possibility of distillation down the road, Burn ‘Em is also looking for additional growth opportunities through catering and by hosting special events.

“Our goal has been to seek growth without messing with the vibe that we had at Freyer Road,” Blake says of the brewery that always had the feel of a place operated by friends who just-so-happened to make high-demand craft beers.

Comical skeletons are used on the labels at Burn 'Em Brewing.

With Shoreline Brewing and Zorn Brew Works also occupying Michigan City, expect the new Burn ‘Em brewpub to add to the appeal of the city, which already has Lake Michigan, outlet shopping, a casino and soon-to-come speedier train service to and from Chicago.

It was a good time to move to a more visible location.

Have you heard

Elkhart County Restaurant Weeks will run from March 15 through March 30. More than 20 eateries in Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Middlebury, Wakarusa and other locations will offer special deals and highlight menu favorites. Visit TasteElkhartCounty.com to get menus of each participating restaurant, searchable by location. Diners can also sign up for the Restaurant Weeks mobile passport and check in at each restaurant they visit. Each check-in at a unique restaurant represents an entry for a drawing for a $100 gift card to the participating restaurant of their choice.

Nearly two years after approval, the new Saltgrass Steakhouse is scheduled to open later this month at 5126 N. Main St., Mishawaka, between Portillo’s and Raising Cane’s. The new restaurant will be the chain’s first in Indiana.

