Burnbrae Farms' Margaret Hudson and Save-On-Foods' Darrell Jones to receive 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Awards

Two incredible grocery sector leaders recognized for their immense contribution to the grocery industry and the communities they serve

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) and Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) are honoured to announce two recipients of the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award: Margaret Hudson of Burnbrae Farms and Darrell Jones of Save-On-Foods.

Margaret Hudson, President Burnbrae Farms. Recipient of the 2022 Canadian Prix Lifetime Achievement Award. (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

The Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals or families who have demonstrated outstanding service and dedication to the Canadian retail and grocery industries. Recipients reflect the industry's spirit of community and trust. They have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to their company's growth and innovation, to the communities they serve, and to philanthropy.

Margaret Hudson has shown remarkable leadership in keeping the Burnbrae Farms brand and reputation relevant and modern. She grew up on the original Burnbrae family farm, has worked with Burnbrae Farms for 32 years, was named the company's president in 2008, and has championed a string of successful product launches that have transformed the egg category – winning 13 Canadian Grand Prix News Product Awards, the most of any Canadian manufacturing company.

Darrell Jones' commitment to his company and community has been unshakable over his 46-year tenure with Save-On-Foods. A true icon of grocery in Western Canada, Mr. Jones has demonstrated time and time again that a smart business strategy is inextricably linked to the core value of listening closely and consistently delivering on what the community it serves truly needs.

"Margaret Hudson and Darrell Jones represent lifelong excellence in the manufacturing, product development, and retail sides of the grocery industry in Canada" said Michael Graydon, CEO, FHCP. "They have both played significant roles in shaping our industry for the better and have demonstrated exceptional, relentless passion to respectfully serve their customers, their employees, and the community at large, "said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, RCC.

Story continues

Ms. Hudson and Mr. Jones join a distinguished list of past recipients from across Canada that include Sobeys, Chair Emeriti, Donald and David Sobey, Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee Co-Chairmen, Paul Higgins Jr. and Michael Higgins, Longo's President and CEO Anthony Longo and the Longo Family, as well as Cindy and Tina Lee of T&T Supermarkets.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Margaret Hudson and Darrell Jones at Retail Council of Canada's Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Gala on June 1, 2022 at the Toronto Congress Centre, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm ET. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Canadian New Product Awards website.

The Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Gala will close the second day of Canada's biggest retail conference, RCC STORE 22 , May 31 to June 1, 2022, which will feature more than 75 speakers and attract more than 2,000 retail leaders from across North America.

Media are invited to attend.

About Burnbrae Farms

Burnbrae Farms is a sixth-generation family owned and operated Canadian company that has been producing eggs for over 75 years. With egg grading, processing and farming operations in five provinces across Canada, it has been privately owned and operated by the Hudson family since it was founded in 1891. To learn more visit burnbraefarms.com.

About Save-On-Foods

At Save-On-Foods, going the extra mile is nothing new. Actually, we've gone above and beyond in all areas of our business since we started, way back in 1915. Originally, we were called Overwaitea Food Group because of the founder's practice of selling 18 ounces of tea for the price of 16, and the name "overweight tea" stuck. Fast forward over 100 years and that name has changed, but we're still known for delivering extra value to our customers. Today our company is best known for its most prominent banner—Save-On-Foods—but also includes PriceSmart Foods, Urban Fare and Bulkley Valley Wholesale. More information on Save-On-Foods can be found at saveonfoods.com.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $78 billion in total compensation. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $433B in 2021. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants. www.retailcouncil.org .

About Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada

FHCP is the voice of the food, health, and consumer product industry that employs over 350,000 Canadians across businesses of all sizes that manufacture and distribute the safe, high-quality products that are at the heart of healthy homes, healthy communities, and a healthy Canada. www.fhcp.ca

Darrell Jones, President, Save-On-Foods. Recipient of the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award. (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

Retail Council of Canada logo (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada logo (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

29th Annual Retail Council of Canada Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c3140.html