BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

·16 min read

LANCASTER, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended April 3, 2022.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance in the first quarter of 2022 included the following:

  • Net sales were $52.4 million, up $8.4 million, or 19.2%, versus 2021, as demand for residential and commercial heating equipment continues to remain strong.

  • Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 15.9% for both the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset material price inflation.

  • 2022 Q1 net loss was ($0.8) million compared to ($0.6) in Q1 2021. 2022 was affected by higher interest expense as a result of both rising interest rates and higher debt levels due to inflationary pressures affecting working capital, material price inflation and production efficiency challenges driven by intermittent supply chain issues.

  • Total debt of $30.9 million was $11.2 million higher versus the prior year primarily as a result of material cost inflation in inventories.

Sales of residential products increased by 17.6% compared to last year, as strong demand continued throughout our primary trading areas. Sales of commercial products increased by 25.1% as numerous COVID-19-delayed projects restarted in several key markets (schools, healthcare, industrial). Although not quite yet back to pre-pandemic levels, incoming orders for commercial products have increased significantly over the past 60-90 days and are approximately 62% higher versus the first quarter of 2021.

As noted in our full year 2021 results, profitability continues to be pressured by significant difficulties in hiring and retaining qualified employees and multiple supply chain issues negatively impacting production. Price inflation on purchased materials remains a headwind, particularly metals, freight costs and resin-based materials such as plastics, paint and glue. Each of our subsidiaries raised their selling prices in Q1 to recover costs and maintain profitability and are prepared to take additional actions as appropriate for the remainder of the year.

The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities. Long-term debt of $30.9 million was $11.2 million higher than last year, with the increase mostly attributable to a $7.1 million increase in inventories. Approximately half of the inventory increase was due to material cost inflation, with the remainder due to higher inventory levels necessary to support the increased sales volume.

Due to the seasonal nature of the sales made by our subsidiary companies, the first quarter provides the lowest quarterly sales of our fiscal year (normally 20% or less of full year sales). Combined with continued uncertainty in the macro-economic environment, we therefore advise caution when using the financial results from the first quarter as an indicator of full year results.

The Burnham Holdings, Inc. 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is being held today in Lancaster, PA beginning at 11:30 a.m. A press release regarding today's stockholder voting and the Board of Directors determination regarding declaration of a quarterly dividend will be released later this afternoon.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





April 3,


March 28,





2022


2021

Net sales


$ 52,438


$ 44,003

Cost of goods sold


44,078


37,008



Gross profit


8,360


6,995

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,038


7,647



Operating loss


(678)


(652)

Other expense:






Non-service related pension credit

106


131


Investment loss net of interest income

(133)


(49)


Interest expense


(275)


(185)



Other expense


(302)


(103)

Loss before income taxes


(980)


(755)

Income tax benefit


(225)


(174)


Net loss


$ (755)


$ (581)









Loss per share (Note 1)







Basic


$ (0.16)


$ (0.13)



Diluted


$ (0.16)


$ (0.13)


Cash dividends per share


$ 0.22


$ 0.22








The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.








Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)





April 3,


December 31,


March 28,

ASSETS


2022


2021


2021

Current Assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$ 5,711


$ 5,654


$ 5,771


Trade accounts receivable, less allowances

19,342


24,920


18,156


Inventories


56,951


51,066


49,872


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,204


4,717


2,074



Total Current Assets


87,208


86,357


75,873

Property, plant and equipment, net


57,739


57,496


56,327

Operating lease assets


2,203


2,065


2,466

Other assets, net (Note 4)


22,466


21,551


12,240



Total Assets


$ 169,616


$ 167,469


$ 146,906










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current Liabilities








Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$ 27,145


$ 33,429


$ 22,148


Current portion of long-term liabilities

152


152


147


Current portion of operating lease liabilities

827


765


721



Total Current Liabilities


28,124


34,346


23,016

Long-term debt


30,940


21,843


19,762

Operating lease liabilities


1,376


1,300


1,745

Other postretirement liabilities (Notes 4 and 5)

6,052


6,062


5,474

Deferred income taxes (Note 4)


8,934


8,753


6,723

Stockholders' Equity








Preferred Stock


530


530


530


Class A Common Stock


3,615


3,615


3,565


Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,329


1,329


1,379


Additional paid-in capital


16,354


16,317


16,115


Retained earnings


111,816


113,582


115,048


Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 4)

(21,509)


(22,260)


(28,487)


Treasury stock, at cost


(17,945)


(17,948)


(17,964)



Total Stockholders' Equity


94,190


95,165


90,186



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 169,616


$ 167,469


$ 146,906










The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.










Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




April 3,


March 28,




2022


2021


Net loss


$ (755)


$ (581)


Depreciation and amortization


1,182


1,116


Pension and postretirement liabilities expense

43


43


Contributions to pension trust (Note 5)


-


(188)


Other net adjustments


(937)


(990)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities


(6,184)


5,626

Net cash (used) / provided by operating activities

(6,651)


5,026


Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(1,431)


(5,202)


Proceeds from borrowings


9,110


1,192


Proceeds from stock option exercise and treasury activity, net

40


-


Dividends paid


(1,011)


(1,004)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 57


$ 12







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

$ 5,654


$ 5,759

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

57


12

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 5,711


$ 5,771







The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.







Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
























Class B






Accumulated









Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury






Preferred

Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Stockholders'




Stock

Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2021

$ 530

$ 3,615


$ 1,329


$ 16,317


$ 113,582


$ (22,260)


$ (17,948)


$ 95,165


















Exercise of stock options


-

-


-


37


-


-


3


40

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)








(1,011)






(1,011)

Net loss for the period


-

-


-


-


(755)


-


-


(755)

Other comprehensive income,














net of tax ($211)


-

-


-


-


-


751


-


751


















Balance at April 3, 2022


$ 530

$ 3,615


$ 1,329


$ 16,354


$ 111,816


$ (21,509)


$ (17,945)


$ 94,190
























Class B






Accumulated









Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury






Preferred

Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Stockholders'




Stock

Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2020

$ 530

$ 3,560


$ 1,384


$ 16,115


$ 116,633


$ (29,043)


$ (17,964)


$ 91,215


















Conversion of common stock

-

5


(5)


-


-


-


-


-

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)








(1,004)






(1,004)

Net loss for the period


-

-


-


-


(581)


-


-


(581)

Other comprehensive income,














net of tax ($166)


-

-


-


-


-


556


-


556


















Balance at March 28, 2021

$ 530

$ 3,565


$ 1,379


$ 16,115


$ 115,048


$ (28,487)


$ (17,964)


$ 90,186


















The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.


















Notes To Financial Statements:

(1)

Basic earnings per share are based upon weighted average shares outstanding for the period. Diluted earnings per share
assume the conversion of outstanding rights into common stock.


(2)

Common stock outstanding at April 3, 2022 includes 3,262,626 of Class A shares and 1,327,496 of Class B shares.

(3)

Mark-to-Market adjustments are a result of changes (non-cash) in the fair value of interest rate agreements. These


agreements are used to exchange the interest rate stream on variable rate debt for payments indexed to a fixed interest


rate. These non-operational, non-cash charges reverse themselves over the term of the agreements.

(4)

Accounting rules require that the funded status of pension and other postretirement benefits be recognized as a non-cash


asset or liability, as the case may be, on the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2021, plan assets exceeded projected


benefit obligations (asset) while as of December 31, 2020, projected benefit obligations exceeded plan assets (liability).


The resulting non-cash presentation on the balance sheet is reflected in "Other assets, net" or "Other postretirement


liabilities", "Deferred income taxes", and "Accumulated other comprehensive loss", a non-cash subsection of


"Stockholders' Equity" (See Note 10 of the 2021 Annual Report for more details).

(5)

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company made voluntary pre-tax contributions of $0.19 million to its defined benefit


pension plan. This payment increased the trust assets available for benefit payments (reducing "Other postretirement


liabilities") and did not impact the Statement of Income. No contribution was needed in the first quarter of 2022 due


to the funded status of the plan.

(6)

Unaudited results, forward looking statements, and certain significant estimates and risks. This note has been


expanded to include items discussed in detail within the 2021 Annual Report.




Unaudited Results and Forward Looking Statements. The accompanying unaudited financial statements


contain all adjustments that are necessary for a fair presentation of results for such periods and are consistent with policies


and procedures employed in the audited year-end financial statements. These consolidated financial statements should be


read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2021. Statements other than historical


facts included or referenced in this Report are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks, trends, and


uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no duty to update


or revise these forward-looking statements.




Certain Significant Estimates and Risks. Certain estimates are determined using historical information along with


assumptions about future events. Changes in assumptions for items such as warranties, pensions, medical cost trends,


employment demographics and legal actions, as well as changes in actual experience, could cause these estimates to


change. Specific risks, such as those included below, are discussed in the Company's Quarterly and Annual Reports


in order to provide regular knowledge of relevant matters. Estimates and related reserves are more fully explained in the


2021 Annual Report.




Retirement Plans: The Company maintains a non-contributory defined benefit pension plan, covering both union and


non-union employees, that has been closed to new hires for a number of years. Benefit accrual ceased in 2009, or earlier


depending on the employee group, with the exception of a limited, closed group of union production employees. While not


100% frozen, these actions were taken to protect benefits for retirees and eligible employees, and have materially reduced


the growth of the pension liability. Lancaster Metal Manufacturing, a Company subsidiary, also contributes to a separate


union-sponsored multiemployer defined benefit pension plan that covers its collective bargaining employees. Variables


such as future market conditions, investment returns, and employee experience could affect results.




Medical Health Coverage: The Company and its subsidiaries are self-insured for most of the medical health insurance provided
for its employees, limiting maximum exposure per occurrence by purchasing third-party stop-loss coverage.




Retiree Health Benefits: The Company pays a fixed annual amount that assists a specific group of retirees in purchasing
medical and/or prescription drug coverage from providers. Additionally, certain employees electing early retirement receive a
fixed dollar amount based on years of employee service to assist them in covering medical costs. These obligations are
accounted for within the financial statements.




Insurance: The Company and its subsidiaries maintain insurance to cover product liability, general liability, workers'
compensation, and property damage. Well-known and reputable insurance carriers provide current coverage. All policies and
corresponding deductible levels are reviewed on an annual basis. Third-party administrators, approved by the Company and the
insurance carriers, handle claims and attempt to resolve them to the benefit of both the Company and its insurance carriers. The
Company reviews claims periodically in conjunction with administrators and adjusts recorded reserves as required.




Warranty Litigation, Class Action: In 2010, two of the Company's subsidiaries were served with a class action lawsuit related
generally to boiler products manufactured and sold by a predecessor to one of the Company's subsidiaries more than 10 years
ago. This matter has now been discontinued as a class action and the litigation has been resolved.




General Litigation, including Asbestos: In the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been
named, and may in the future be named, as defendants in various legal actions including claims related to property damage
and/or personal injury allegedly arising from products of the Company's subsidiaries or their predecessors. A number of these
claims allege personal injury arising from exposure to asbestos-containing material allegedly contained in certain boilers
manufactured many years ago, or through the installation or removal of heating systems. The Company's subsidiaries, directly
and/or through insurance providers, are vigorously defending all open asbestos cases, many of which involve multiple claimants
and many defendants, which may not be resolved for several years. Asbestos litigation is a national issue with thousands of
companies defending claims. While the large majority of claims have historically been resolved prior to the completion of trial,
from time to time some claims may be expected to proceed to a potentially substantial verdict against subsidiaries of the
Company. Any such verdict would be subject to a potential reduction or reversal of verdict on appeal, any set-off rights, and/or a
reduction of liability following allocation of liability among various defendants. For example, on July 23, 2013 and December 12,
2014, New York City State Court juries found numerous defendant companies, including a subsidiary of the Company,
responsible for asbestos-related damages in cases involving multiple plaintiffs. The subsidiary, whose share of the verdicts
amounted to $42 million and $6 million, respectively, before offsets, filed post-trial motions and appeals seeking to reduce and/or
overturn the verdicts, and granting of new trials. On February 9, 2015, the trial court significantly reduced the 2013 verdicts,
reducing the subsidiary's liability from $42 million to less than $7 million. Additionally, on May 15, 2015, the trial court reduced the
subsidiary's liability in the 2014 verdict to less than $2 million. On October 30, 2015, the subsidiary settled these verdicts for
significantly less than the trial courts' reduced verdicts, with all such settled amounts being covered by applicable insurance. The
Company believes, based upon its understanding of its available insurance policies and discussions with legal counsel, that all
pending legal actions and claims, including asbestos, should ultimately be resolved (whether through settlements or verdicts)
within existing insurance limits and reserves, or for amounts not material to the Company's financial position or results of
operations. However, the resolution of litigation generally entails significant uncertainties, and no assurance can be given as to the
ultimate outcome of litigation or its impact on the Company and its subsidiaries. Furthermore, the Company cannot predict
the extent to which new claims will be filed in the future, although the Company currently believes that the great preponderance
of future asbestos claims will be covered by existing insurance. There can be no assurance that insurers will be financially able
to satisfy all pending and future claims in accordance with the applicable insurance policies, or that any disputes regarding
policy provisions will be resolved in favor of the Company.




Litigation Expense, Settlements, and Defense: The 2022 first quarter charges for all uninsured litigation of every kind, were
$115,000. Expenses for legal counsel, consultants, etc., in defending these various actions and claims for the quarter were
approximately $5,000. Prior year's settlements and expenses, including amounts for self-insured asbestos cases, are
disclosed in the 2021 Annual Report.




Permitting Activities (excluding environmental): The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in various matters with respect
to obtaining, amending or renewing permits required under various laws and associated regulations in order to operate each of
its manufacturing facilities. Based on the information presently available, management believes it has all necessary permits and
expects that all permit applications currently pending will be routinely handled and approved.




Environmental Matters: The operations of the Company's subsidiaries are subject to a variety of Federal, State, and local
environmental laws. Among other things, these laws require the Company's subsidiaries to obtain and comply with the terms of
a number of Federal, State and local environmental regulations and permits, including permits governing air emissions,
wastewater discharges, and waste disposal. The Company's subsidiaries periodically need to apply for new permits or to renew
or amend existing permits in connection with ongoing or modified operations. In addition, the Company generally tracks and tries
to anticipate any changes in environmental laws that might relate to its ongoing operations. The Company believes its
subsidiaries are in material compliance with all environmental laws and permits.


As with all manufacturing operations in the United States, the Company's subsidiaries can potentially be responsible for
response actions at disposal areas containing waste materials from their operations. In the past five years, the Company has
not received any notice that it or its subsidiaries might be responsible for remedial clean-up actions under government
supervision. However, one issue covered by insurance policies remains open as of this date and is fully disclosed in the 2021
Annual Report. While it is not possible to be certain whether or how any new or old matters will proceed, the Company does not
presently have reason to anticipate incurring material costs in connection with any matters.



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burnham-holdings-inc-reports-first-quarter-results-301532010.html

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

