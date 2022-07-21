BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST HALF RESULTS AND DECLARES DIVIDEND

Cision

LANCASTER, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the six months ended July 3, 2022 and announced a quarterly common stock dividend.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance in the first half of 2022 included the following:

Net sales increased by approximately 20% for the second quarter and first half of 2022 versus 2021 as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses.

Gross profit was 14.5% and 10.0% for the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset inflation. Year to date gross profit was 15.2% and 13.0% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were up year over year but remained flat as a percentage of sales at approximately 17% for the second quarter and first half of 2022 versus 2021.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.1 million compared to net loss of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. First half 2022 net loss was $1.8 million versus first half 2021 net loss of $3.1 million. Material inflation and staffing challenges continue to impact profitability. Rising interest rates and higher debt levels resulted in higher interest expense versus the same period last year.

For the first half of 2022, sales of residential products increased by 20.5% while sales of commercial products increased by 18.7% compared to the first half of 2021. We are seeing strong momentum from incoming orders as both the residential and commercial backlogs have increased by $12.6 million and $9.9 million versus the prior year, respectively.

As we've noted in several of our recent financial results releases, profitability continues to be pressured by significant challenges in hiring and retaining qualified employees as well as multiple supply chain issues. Production capacity and efficiencies continue to be hampered by parts availability and shortages of critical materials. Appropriate pricing actions have been taken across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures. Although there are signs of improvement, we remain diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.

The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities. Long-term debt of $37.8 million was $5.2 million higher than last year, with the increase mostly attributable to inflationary pressures impacting working capital needs. The increase versus December 31, 2021 is consistent with past years due to the seasonality and operating cycle of our business.

At its meeting on July 21, 2022, the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share payable August 17, 2022, with a record date of August 11, 2022.

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended Six Months Ended







July 3,

June 27,

July 3,

June 27,







2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales

$ 52,500

$ 43,553

$ 104,938

$ 87,556 Cost of goods sold

44,906

39,185

88,984

76,193



Gross profit

7,594

4,368

15,954

11,363 Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,680

7,519

17,718

15,166



Operating loss

(1,086)

(3,151)

(1,764)

(3,803) Other expense:

















Non-service related pension credit

107

131

213

262

Investment loss net of interest income

(85)

45

(218)

(4)

Interest expense

(330)

(246)

(605)

(431)



Other expense

(308)

(70)

(610)

(173) Loss before income taxes

(1,394)

(3,221)

(2,374)

(3,976) Income tax benefit

(321)

(740)

(546)

(914)

Net loss

$ (1,073)

$ (2,481)

$ (1,828)

$ (3,062)























Loss per share (Note 1)



















Basic

$ (0.23)

$ (0.54)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.67)



Diluted

$ (0.23)

$ (0.54)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.67)

Cash dividends per share

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.44

$ 0.44





















The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)









(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)







July 3,

December 31,

June 27, ASSETS

2022

2021

2021 Current Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,857

$ 5,654

$ 6,083

Trade accounts receivable, less allowances

19,933

24,920

22,797

Inventories

63,427

51,066

53,235

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,857

4,717

4,547



Total Current Assets

94,074

86,357

86,662 Property, plant and equipment, net

57,828

57,496

56,516 Operating lease assets

1,997

2,065

2,410 Other assets, net (Note 4)

22,901

21,551

12,200



Total Assets

$ 176,800

$ 167,469

$ 157,788

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities













Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$ 29,349

$ 33,429

$ 23,805

Current portion of long-term liabilities

152

152

147

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

824

765

749



Total Current Liabilities

30,325

34,346

24,701 Long-term debt

37,775

21,843

32,566 Operating lease liabilities

1,173

1,300

1,661 Other postretirement liabilities (Notes 4 and 5)

6,068

6,062

5,318 Deferred income taxes (Note 4)

8,972

8,753

6,721 Stockholders' Equity













Preferred Stock

530

530

530

Class A Common Stock

3,623

3,615

3,606

Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,321

1,329

1,338

Additional paid-in capital

16,564

16,317

16,286

Retained earnings

109,668

113,582

111,520

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 4)

(21,291)

(22,260)

(28,510)

Treasury stock, at cost

(17,928)

(17,948)

(17,949)



Total Stockholders' Equity

92,487

95,165

86,821



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 176,800

$ 167,469

$ 157,788

















The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)







Six Months Ended





July 3,

June 27,





2022

2021

Net loss

$ (1,828)

$ (3,062)

Depreciation and amortization

2,388

2,257

Pension and postretirement liabilities expense

86

87

Contributions to pension trust (Note 5)

-

(375)

Other net adjustments

(549)

(328)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(11,224)

(3,826) Net cash (used) / provided by operating activities

(11,127)

(5,247)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,797)

(6,530)

Net proceeds from borrowings

15,946

13,966

Proceeds from stock option exercise and treasury activity, net

267

186

Dividends paid

(2,086)

(2,051) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 203

$ 324











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

$ 5,654

$ 5,759 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

203

324 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 5,857

$ 6,083











The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.