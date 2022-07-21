BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST HALF RESULTS AND DECLARES DIVIDEND
LANCASTER, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the six months ended July 3, 2022 and announced a quarterly common stock dividend.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance in the first half of 2022 included the following:
Net sales increased by approximately 20% for the second quarter and first half of 2022 versus 2021 as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses.
Gross profit was 14.5% and 10.0% for the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset inflation. Year to date gross profit was 15.2% and 13.0% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were up year over year but remained flat as a percentage of sales at approximately 17% for the second quarter and first half of 2022 versus 2021.
Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.1 million compared to net loss of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. First half 2022 net loss was $1.8 million versus first half 2021 net loss of $3.1 million. Material inflation and staffing challenges continue to impact profitability. Rising interest rates and higher debt levels resulted in higher interest expense versus the same period last year.
For the first half of 2022, sales of residential products increased by 20.5% while sales of commercial products increased by 18.7% compared to the first half of 2021. We are seeing strong momentum from incoming orders as both the residential and commercial backlogs have increased by $12.6 million and $9.9 million versus the prior year, respectively.
As we've noted in several of our recent financial results releases, profitability continues to be pressured by significant challenges in hiring and retaining qualified employees as well as multiple supply chain issues. Production capacity and efficiencies continue to be hampered by parts availability and shortages of critical materials. Appropriate pricing actions have been taken across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures. Although there are signs of improvement, we remain diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.
The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities. Long-term debt of $37.8 million was $5.2 million higher than last year, with the increase mostly attributable to inflationary pressures impacting working capital needs. The increase versus December 31, 2021 is consistent with past years due to the seasonality and operating cycle of our business.
At its meeting on July 21, 2022, the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share payable August 17, 2022, with a record date of August 11, 2022.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 3,
June 27,
July 3,
June 27,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 52,500
$ 43,553
$ 104,938
$ 87,556
Cost of goods sold
44,906
39,185
88,984
76,193
Gross profit
7,594
4,368
15,954
11,363
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,680
7,519
17,718
15,166
Operating loss
(1,086)
(3,151)
(1,764)
(3,803)
Other expense:
Non-service related pension credit
107
131
213
262
Investment loss net of interest income
(85)
45
(218)
(4)
Interest expense
(330)
(246)
(605)
(431)
Other expense
(308)
(70)
(610)
(173)
Loss before income taxes
(1,394)
(3,221)
(2,374)
(3,976)
Income tax benefit
(321)
(740)
(546)
(914)
Net loss
$ (1,073)
$ (2,481)
$ (1,828)
$ (3,062)
Loss per share (Note 1)
Basic
$ (0.23)
$ (0.54)
$ (0.40)
$ (0.67)
Diluted
$ (0.23)
$ (0.54)
$ (0.40)
$ (0.67)
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.44
$ 0.44
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
July 3,
December 31,
June 27,
ASSETS
2022
2021
2021
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 5,857
$ 5,654
$ 6,083
Trade accounts receivable, less allowances
19,933
24,920
22,797
Inventories
63,427
51,066
53,235
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,857
4,717
4,547
Total Current Assets
94,074
86,357
86,662
Property, plant and equipment, net
57,828
57,496
56,516
Operating lease assets
1,997
2,065
2,410
Other assets, net (Note 4)
22,901
21,551
12,200
Total Assets
$ 176,800
$ 167,469
$ 157,788
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable & accrued expenses
$ 29,349
$ 33,429
$ 23,805
Current portion of long-term liabilities
152
152
147
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
824
765
749
Total Current Liabilities
30,325
34,346
24,701
Long-term debt
37,775
21,843
32,566
Operating lease liabilities
1,173
1,300
1,661
Other postretirement liabilities (Notes 4 and 5)
6,068
6,062
5,318
Deferred income taxes (Note 4)
8,972
8,753
6,721
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock
530
530
530
Class A Common Stock
3,623
3,615
3,606
Class B Convertible Common Stock
1,321
1,329
1,338
Additional paid-in capital
16,564
16,317
16,286
Retained earnings
109,668
113,582
111,520
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 4)
(21,291)
(22,260)
(28,510)
Treasury stock, at cost
(17,928)
(17,948)
(17,949)
Total Stockholders' Equity
92,487
95,165
86,821
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 176,800
$ 167,469
$ 157,788
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
July 3,
June 27,
2022
2021
Net loss
$ (1,828)
$ (3,062)
Depreciation and amortization
2,388
2,257
Pension and postretirement liabilities expense
86
87
Contributions to pension trust (Note 5)
-
(375)
Other net adjustments
(549)
(328)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(11,224)
(3,826)
Net cash (used) / provided by operating activities
(11,127)
(5,247)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2,797)
(6,530)
Net proceeds from borrowings
15,946
13,966
Proceeds from stock option exercise and treasury activity, net
267
186
Dividends paid
(2,086)
(2,051)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 203
$ 324
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$ 5,654
$ 5,759
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
203
324
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 5,857
$ 6,083
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Class B
Accumulated
Class A
Convertible
Additional
Other
Treasury
Preferred
Common
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stock,
Stockholders'
Stock
Stock
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
at Cost
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2021
$ 530
$ 3,615
$ 1,329
$ 16,317
$ 113,582
$ (22,260)
$ (17,948)
$ 95,165
Exercise of stock options
-
-
-
37
-
-
3
40
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,011)
-
-
(1,011)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(755)
-
-
(755)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($211)
-
-
-
-
-
751
-
751