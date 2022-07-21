U.S. markets closed

BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST HALF RESULTS AND DECLARES DIVIDEND

LANCASTER, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the six months ended July 3, 2022 and announced a quarterly common stock dividend.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance in the first half of 2022 included the following:

  • Net sales increased by approximately 20% for the second quarter and first half of 2022 versus 2021 as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses.

  • Gross profit was 14.5% and 10.0% for the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset inflation. Year to date gross profit was 15.2% and 13.0% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were up year over year but remained flat as a percentage of sales at approximately 17% for the second quarter and first half of 2022 versus 2021.

  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.1 million compared to net loss of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. First half 2022 net loss was $1.8 million versus first half 2021 net loss of $3.1 million. Material inflation and staffing challenges continue to impact profitability. Rising interest rates and higher debt levels resulted in higher interest expense versus the same period last year.

For the first half of 2022, sales of residential products increased by 20.5% while sales of commercial products increased by 18.7% compared to the first half of 2021. We are seeing strong momentum from incoming orders as both the residential and commercial backlogs have increased by $12.6 million and $9.9 million versus the prior year, respectively.

As we've noted in several of our recent financial results releases, profitability continues to be pressured by significant challenges in hiring and retaining qualified employees as well as multiple supply chain issues. Production capacity and efficiencies continue to be hampered by parts availability and shortages of critical materials. Appropriate pricing actions have been taken across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures. Although there are signs of improvement, we remain diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.

The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities. Long-term debt of $37.8 million was $5.2 million higher than last year, with the increase mostly attributable to inflationary pressures impacting working capital needs. The increase versus December 31, 2021 is consistent with past years due to the seasonality and operating cycle of our business.

At its meeting on July 21, 2022, the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share payable August 17, 2022, with a record date of August 11, 2022.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





July 3,


June 27,


July 3,


June 27,





2022


2021


2022


2021

Net sales


$ 52,500


$ 43,553


$ 104,938


$ 87,556

Cost of goods sold


44,906


39,185


88,984


76,193



Gross profit


7,594


4,368


15,954


11,363

Selling, general and administrative expenses


8,680


7,519


17,718


15,166



Operating loss


(1,086)


(3,151)


(1,764)


(3,803)

Other expense:










Non-service related pension credit


107


131


213


262


Investment loss net of interest income


(85)


45


(218)


(4)


Interest expense


(330)


(246)


(605)


(431)



Other expense


(308)


(70)


(610)


(173)

Loss before income taxes


(1,394)


(3,221)


(2,374)


(3,976)

Income tax benefit


(321)


(740)


(546)


(914)


Net loss


$ (1,073)


$ (2,481)


$ (1,828)


$ (3,062)













Loss per share (Note 1)











Basic


$ (0.23)


$ (0.54)


$ (0.40)


$ (0.67)



Diluted


$ (0.23)


$ (0.54)


$ (0.40)


$ (0.67)


Cash dividends per share


$ 0.22


$ 0.22


$ 0.44


$ 0.44












The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)






(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)





July 3,


December 31,


June 27,

ASSETS


2022


2021


2021

Current Assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$ 5,857


$ 5,654


$ 6,083


Trade accounts receivable, less allowances


19,933


24,920


22,797


Inventories


63,427


51,066


53,235


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


4,857


4,717


4,547



Total Current Assets


94,074


86,357


86,662

Property, plant and equipment, net


57,828


57,496


56,516

Operating lease assets


1,997


2,065


2,410

Other assets, net (Note 4)


22,901


21,551


12,200



Total Assets


$ 176,800


$ 167,469


$ 157,788










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities








Accounts payable & accrued expenses


$ 29,349


$ 33,429


$ 23,805


Current portion of long-term liabilities


152


152


147


Current portion of operating lease liabilities


824


765


749



Total Current Liabilities


30,325


34,346


24,701

Long-term debt


37,775


21,843


32,566

Operating lease liabilities


1,173


1,300


1,661

Other postretirement liabilities (Notes 4 and 5)


6,068


6,062


5,318

Deferred income taxes (Note 4)


8,972


8,753


6,721

Stockholders' Equity








Preferred Stock


530


530


530


Class A Common Stock


3,623


3,615


3,606


Class B Convertible Common Stock


1,321


1,329


1,338


Additional paid-in capital


16,564


16,317


16,286


Retained earnings


109,668


113,582


111,520


Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 4)


(21,291)


(22,260)


(28,510)


Treasury stock, at cost


(17,928)


(17,948)


(17,949)



Total Stockholders' Equity


92,487


95,165


86,821



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 176,800


$ 167,469


$ 157,788










The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended




July 3,


June 27,




2022


2021


Net loss


$ (1,828)


$ (3,062)


Depreciation and amortization


2,388


2,257


Pension and postretirement liabilities expense


86


87


Contributions to pension trust (Note 5)


-


(375)


Other net adjustments


(549)


(328)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities


(11,224)


(3,826)

Net cash (used) / provided by operating activities


(11,127)


(5,247)


Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(2,797)


(6,530)


Net proceeds from borrowings


15,946


13,966


Proceeds from stock option exercise and treasury activity, net


267


186


Dividends paid


(2,086)


(2,051)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$ 203


$ 324







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


$ 5,654


$ 5,759

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


203


324

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$ 5,857


$ 6,083







The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


























Class B






Accumulated










Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury






Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Stockholders'




Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2021


$ 530


$ 3,615


$ 1,329


$ 16,317


$ 113,582


$ (22,260)


$ (17,948)


$ 95,165



















Exercise of stock options


-


-


-


37


-


-


3


40

Cash dividends declared:


















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,011)


-


-


(1,011)

Net loss for the period


-


-


-


-


(755)


-


-


(755)

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax ($211)


-


-


-


-


-


751


-


751








