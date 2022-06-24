U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.75
    +27.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,853.00
    +181.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,845.50
    +108.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.50
    +12.70 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.74
    +0.47 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.96
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8440
    -0.0890 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,998.81
    +498.70 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.91
    +20.69 (+4.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.81
    +67.36 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Burning Rock Announces Changes to Board Composition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BNR
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Burning Rock Biotech Limited

GUANGZHOU, China, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced the resignation of Mr. Jing Rong as a director from the Board, and the appointment of Dr. Licen Lisa Xu as an independent director to the Board.

Dr. Xu has over 15 years of experience in driving the productization and lifecycle for life science and biomedical products, from conceptualization and research to development and commercialization. She is the chief commercial officer of FlashDx Inc., a molecular diagnostics point-of-care solution company, and an independent board member of Ribbon Biolab, a company specialized in the production of synthetic DNAs. Dr. Xu served as a vice president on strategic product management and lifecycle management at Roche Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG for the development of diagnostic tests, instruments and digital solutions, and a vice president on strategic marketing and product management at Illumina Inc. Dr. Xu has a Ph.D. degree in molecular biology from University of Zurich and a master of science degree in biophysics from Tsinghua University, and completed the business executive education program from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Yusheng Han, Burning Rock’s chairman of the Board and chief executive officer, commented, “We would like to sincerely thank Mr. Rong for his service to the Company and contribution on our board. We are delighted to have Dr. Xu, a highly qualified expert with wealth of experience in our industry, to join our board. We are confident that her extensive experience will be of great value to our firm.”

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Rise With Futures as Bond Rally Boosts Tech: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The technology sector spurred a climb in stocks Friday and bonds held a rally as investors evaluated economic threats and scaled back expectations for inflation and interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Marke

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • S&P 500 May Have Another 24% to Fall, 150 Years of Market History Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index may have another 24% to fall by year-end, if the past 150 years of financial-market history are any guide.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThat’s according to Societe Gene

  • Insiders Are Flashing a Strong Buy Signal for These 2 Stocks

    Downturns can bring a lot of pain, but they can also bring on plenty of opportunities, as lower stock prices start making costs of entry more attractive. Before taking advantage of these opportunities, however, investors need to find a recognizable signal that will set them apart. One popular signal to follow is the insider buying, the trades made by high-ranking company officers whose positions give them the ‘inside’ track on their company’s likely prospects – and therefore, of the stock’s pros

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on AMD Stock

    With the seemingly endless selection of headwinds plaguing 2022, this year is panning out like no other in recent times. Just ask investors in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). After making a habit of consistently outperforming the market, AMD shares have been on the backfoot in 2022 (down 43%) – a highly irregular occurrence. Yet, according to Morgan Stanley’s Joseph Moore, despite the macro uncertainty, it is now time investors cotton on to the opportunity following the stock’s decline. “While the

  • 8.6% inflation is turning your cash into trash — but these 3 simple income stocks (yielding as high as 12%) can help you come out ahead

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Netflix to lay off 300 workers, BofA slashes price target on the stock

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to break down Netflix's decision to lay off employees and Bank of America's price target slash on the streaming platform's stock.

  • What Did Warren Buffett See in Occidental That Carl Icahn Missed?

    Berkshire Hathaway ( ) purchased another 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum ( ), increasing the behemoth's total stake to 16.3% as oil prices remain volatile. The Berkshire conglomerate, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, said it spent $530 million acquiring the shares of the oil company, whose stock rose by 1% following the announcement, but had fallen by 13% during the past month, according to a regulatory filing. Berkshire now owns 152.7 million shares, worth about $8.52 billion.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 picks from Bill Gates’ latest stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and go directly to Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Bill Gates is a prominent name in the tech industry. He’s the […]

  • Jerome Powell is the worst Federal Reserve policy maker in my lifetime

    Powell is being bullied by the stock and bond markets into raising interest rates more quickly and will send the economy into recession.

  • Intel delays for $20 billion Ohio factory amid stalled CHIPS Act

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at the potential delays Intel's Ohio factory may face due to the CHIPS Act passed by Congress.&nbsp;

  • These ‘zombie’ companies could feel the cash burn, warns New Constructs

    As so-called zombie companies run out of the cash needed to stay afloat, risk premiums will rise across the market, according to New Constructs.

  • JPMorgan Says Retail Investors Are Finally Bailing on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the last bulls at the party are finally yielding to the bear market, bailing from stocks at the fastest rate in nearly two years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USRetail inve

  • Is Altria Stock a Buy Despite FDA Plans to Take JUUL Products off the Market? Analyst Weighs In

    Altria (MO) investors got smoke in their eyes on Wednesday, seeing the shares shed 9% in the session. The decline came on account of a report stating the FDA is readying to order Juul to pull its vapor products off the market. The tobacco giant best known as the seller of Marlboro cigarettes, acquired a 35% in Juul in 2018, which represents an important part of Altria’s reduced-risk product portfolio. According to the reports, JUUL can appeal the decision, but in any case, the products will be t

  • Zendesk Nears Agreement With Group Led by H&F, Permira

    (Bloomberg) -- Software maker Zendesk Inc. is close to reaching a deal to be acquired by a group of buyout firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, said a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Fl

  • Wall Street pushes higher on tech rebound as Europe slips

    In London, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) had a bit of a rollercoaster session during the day, starting on the back foot, recovering around noon, and then dipping again.