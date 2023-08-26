Is Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Burning Rock Biotech's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2023, Burning Rock Biotech had CN¥793m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was CN¥496m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 19 months from March 2023. Importantly, analysts think that Burning Rock Biotech will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Burning Rock Biotech Growing?

We reckon the fact that Burning Rock Biotech managed to shrink its cash burn by 31% over the last year is rather encouraging. Revenue also improved during the period, increasing by 6.2%. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Burning Rock Biotech Raise More Cash Easily?

While Burning Rock Biotech seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Burning Rock Biotech has a market capitalisation of CN¥943m and burnt through CN¥496m last year, which is 53% of the company's market value. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

Is Burning Rock Biotech's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Burning Rock Biotech's cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Burning Rock Biotech that investors should know when investing in the stock.

